Opinion: Paul Hickey - Short holiday, holiday mishaps, festive events

The 2021 Rotorua Christmas Parade is in full planning mode - pictured, The City of Rotorua Highland Pipe Band lead the Rotorua Christmas Parade in 2020. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

I have had a couple of weeks away from writing this column, as I've been on a short holiday with my wife Katie.

What originally started as a planned week away in Queenstown changed to a week away up in Northland.

But then circumstances with alert levels and borders meant we had to shuffle directions at the last moment, so we ended up heading to our old hometown of New Plymouth, and then onto Wellington to visit our daughter, and help her move flats.

Both those cities have great museums, and we visited both Pukeariki and Te Papa in our time away.

It got me thinking about just how much we are missing out on here in Rotorua without our own museum. And in particular the whole generation of local tamariki who will not experience Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa during their most influential academic years.

It is nobody's fault (except maybe Mother Nature) but I do wonder if temporary exhibition locations could have been set up to help fill those learning gaps that will perhaps now never be filled.

***

While most of my holiday was pretty awesome, I did have a couple of lowlight moments.

I managed to lose my bank card, and yes it had "paywave" activated on it.

We noticed it was missing within the space of a couple of hours of last using it, but straight away I panicked.

My mind immediately went to thoughts of how much had been stolen via paywave in that period.

A quick check showed the card had not been used, and it was able to be cancelled.

But it did get me thinking whether it is normal to automatically assume the worst when something like this happens?

I would hope that 99 per cent of people would find the card and bin it, or hand it in, but the 1 per cent of people out there make life so stressful, right?

The other lowlight moment came when my car wing mirror was wiped out by a passing car on one those notorious narrow, windy, hilly, Wellington streets.

The positive was it was only the mirror that was broken, and no damage to the side of the car.

***

While there are a multitude of events being cancelled and postponed amid all the uncertainty of what can and can't be done safely or legally, there are still some exciting events that are all go, which will help to lift the spirits around our city.

The Rotorua Christmas Parade is in full planning mode, but the search continues for floats with the theme of "Christmas at the Movies".

The parade is on Saturday, December 4, and we've got details up now at the What's On page at thehits.co.nz

And also the Christmas Light Trail for 2021 is back thanks to Professionals McDowell Real Estate.

Registrations are now open for people who want to decorate their house to be part of this year's light trail.

You need to register before November 15, so head to the win section at thehits.co.nz to find the link to register.

You could win epic prizes thanks to Polynesian Spa, Mini Golf Rotorua, Mamaku Blue & Treewalk Redwoods.

The light trails will be on from December 1, so stay listening to The Hits for more details closer to the time.

And we're also planning for the annual Central Mall Advent Calendar giveaway, and Carols By Candlelight as well, so there is plenty to look forward to.

***

• Paul Hickey is the host of the local Rotorua show on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. Follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.