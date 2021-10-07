Opinion: Paul Hickey - Bond movie excitement and Trunk or Treat Halloween

Children taking part in Halloween with a decorated car trunk. Photo / Getty Images

Children taking part in Halloween with a decorated car trunk. Photo / Getty Images GettyImages-1285272432.JPG

OPINION

Weekender_Byline_Paul_Hickey.eps

It has been a while since I've been this excited about a movie being released.

Given the fact that it is nearly two years later than originally planned, I'm guessing that I am not the only one planning a date with Bond over the coming days.

And I see that Reading Cinemas here in Rotorua are ready for us all, with up to ten screenings a day over the release period.

But I'm grateful for the delay. Thank goodness that the producers didn't buckle to any pressure and do what other film makers have done in the pandemic era and release directly to streaming TV.

Because you can't beat the big screen experience right?

Ok, the screens aren't quite as big as the days of the Majestic and Odeon Theatres, but it is still all part of the thrill of a new movie.

The planning, the smell of the popcorn, leaning down in your seat in the darkness, knowing you are set for no interruptions, and sharing the story with other moviegoers.

I do hope that most movie studios do eventually steer back to the cinema, because many great memories are created at the movies.

I can recall fun trips to the movies with cousins, awkward first dates, and queuing with mates for blockbuster premieres.

You just don't remember watching a movie on TV quite the same way.

And that is how I became a Bond fan.

I was a teenager on holiday in Mount Maunganui with my mate Dean, and together we went to see Timothy Dalton as 007 in "The Living Daylights".

Since then I haven't missed a movie release, and have of course gone back and watched all 24 Bond movies.

So I can't wait to finally break the six-year new Bond movie drought, and as for the big screen cinema experience, this is no time to die.

***

I wrote last week about how my wife Katie and I have a Labour weekend holiday planned for Northland, and had our fingers crossed for a Covid alert level change soon so we can drive there.

I think we can safely assume that we are not getting north of Auckland anytime soon. If you have any suggestions for where we should head to instead, we'd love to hear them. Email me paul@thehits.co.nz

***

October is here, and that means it's almost Halloween! Here at The Hits we've decided to do something a little different, and we'd love your family to get involved too.

We know how much kids love to go trick or treating, but as a parent it can be a little bit stressful letting them roam the neighbourhood door knocking.

So, we are setting up a safe, fun zone in the Rydges Hotel car park on Fenton St, and calling it "Trunk Or Treat".

Bring your car or SUV along, and decorate the boot/trunk for Halloween, and the kids can wander around the car park trick or treating with all the other like-minded families!

We've got some extra prizes as well, so it should be a fun night.

Get the decorations sorted, costumes for the kids, lots of lollies, and register your car "trunk" and family now at our website thehits.co.nz to join in the fun on Halloween Night, Sunday, October 31 from 6pm to 7pm.

If you can't bring a car, that's okay too, just make sure the kids are dressed up to be eligible to enter the "Trunk Or Treat" area.

***

Paul Hickey is the host of the local Rotorua show on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. Follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.