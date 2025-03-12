Discarded supermarket trolleys in Rotorua. Photos / Laura Smith
Rotorua’s area commander has commended opposition to Operation Trolley, saying the controversy raised awareness of the homeless community.
January’s Operation Trolley lasted three days and resulted in 13 people being arrested, 45 trolleys returned to stores and 19 trespass orders issued.
Seven of the arrests were for possessing shopping trolleys and those people were given verbal warnings. The other six arrests were for alleged historical offending, including theft, assault, bail breaches and trespassing.
Praised by some in the community for tackling an enduring problem, others claimed it unfairly targeted vulnerable people.
The council would continue to look at its bylaws, whether some needed to be “enhanced” to address begging and areas like supermarket and petrol station entries and exits.
Gaston said it was looking at opportunities to create a “referral app” for not-for-profits to focus on wraparound interventions for “harder to address individuals”.
The council’s inner city safety manager Kylie Kennett said the city’s mall was a hotspot.
The council was working to get a guardian presence there.
Councillor Fisher Wang also asked how effective the alcohol ban area was, to which Ngawhika said “it is one of the greatest pieces of bylaw we can have” and made a “huge difference” on violence and disorder.
Ngawhika said some of the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua allocation was for dedicated community policing.
