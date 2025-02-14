It resulted in 13 people being arrested, 45 trolleys returned to stores and 19 trespass orders issued.

Seven of the arrests were for possessing shopping trolleys and those people were given verbal warnings. The other six arrests were for alleged historical offending, including theft, assault, bail breaches and trespassing.

Discarded supermarket trolleys in Rotorua. Photos / Laura Smith

Sparke described her event as a peaceful protest, or “activation”, over what was in her opinion a waste of taxpayers' money.

Sparke applied to the Rotorua Lakes Council for a permit to park her food caravan at Kuirau Park but it was declined. She was warned she could face a maximum $20,000 fine and trespassed from Kuirau Park if she went ahead.

Sparke told the Rotorua Daily Post the event was an “amazing success” and about 200 meals, consisting of a vegan burger and fries, were handed to the steady stream of people between 4pm and 7.30pm.

She said there didn’t appear to be any council staff at the event and she had not heard if she would be fined.

She said a police officer walked through briefly.

“We did 200 burgers and 50kg of chips ... We could have done more to be fair but everyone in need got some kai ... It was a beautiful night.”

She said it was the council’s prerogative if they wanted to pursue the fine but she had consulted “community law” and believed she had a right to a peaceful protest.

“We gave reasonable notice, we are not doing anything wrong so we hope they will get down with the good cause. We’re not trying to cause trouble.”

Feeding the family

The Hohepas were among those in the queue for a free meal on Thursday. They told the Rotorua Daily Post they appreciated the helping hand.

The Hohepa family is living in emergency housing and appreciated the free meal at the Operation FTP event. Pictured (from left) Te Pohe Hohepa, 13, TJ Hohepa, Jessie-James Hohepa, 12, Takuahi Hohepa, 6, and Kylie Green. Photo / Kelly Makiha

TJ Hohepa and Kylie Green have spent the last two months in emergency housing in Rotorua in a one-bedroom unit with three children, including a 13-year-old autistic child, a 12-year-old with ADHD and their youngest who is 6.

Hohepa said they had been staying with family at Rotoiti but had decided to try “going it alone” in emergency housing.

They admitted it was a struggle as they had little money left over from their benefits after paying for the subsidised motel.

Hohepa said they usually went to Kuirau Park so their children could play and they weren’t aware the protest event was on.

They were also not aware of Operation Trolley.

When told about it, Hohepa said Operation FTP was a “cool kaupapa”.

“If you do good things like that, the good things will happen to you. You can see a lot of smiles on people’s faces appreciating what they are doing.”

Nick Patuwai at the Operation TFP protest at Kuirau Park in opposition to the police's Operation Trolley. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Rotorua man Nick Patuwai said he was there because despite not being homeless, he needed a “free feed” as times were tough.

“The way it is going ... it is getting worse and ridiculous for our people. It makes people desperate.”

A homeless man who said he was too embarrassed to be named, said he appreciated the free food.

The man lives in Kuirau Park. He was aware of Operation Trolley and felt it was unfair but said he was safe from being targeted as he no longer used supermarket trolleys.

“I’ve got my own buggy. I got it from the second-hand shop ... That is my house.”

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika said earlier in the week police welcomed any initiative to help vulnerable people, including the homeless population. But he said the police had a “keen focus” on responding to community issues.

“Operation Trolley was one part of our wider response to antisocial behaviour and unlawful activity in the Rotorua CBD.”

Operation Trolley was supported by Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell and Rotorua MP Todd McClay but Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi said it unfairly targeted the most vulnerable.

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesperson declined to confirm if Sparke’s business had been fined or trespassed.

“In the event of any council action, staff will deal with the person involved directly rather than through the media,” the spokesperson said in response to questions.

