Seven of the arrests were for possessing shopping trolleys and those people were given verbal warnings. The other six arrests were for alleged historical offending, including theft, assault, bail breaches and trespassing.
Sparke described her event as a peaceful protest, or “activation”, over what was in her opinion a waste of taxpayers' money.
Sparke applied to the Rotorua Lakes Council for a permit to park her food caravan at Kuirau Park but it was declined. She was warned she could face a maximum $20,000 fine and trespassed from Kuirau Park if she went ahead.
Sparke told the Rotorua Daily Post the event was an “amazing success” and about 200 meals, consisting of a vegan burger and fries, were handed to the steady stream of people between 4pm and 7.30pm.
She said there didn’t appear to be any council staff at the event and she had not heard if she would be fined.
She said a police officer walked through briefly.
“We did 200 burgers and 50kg of chips ... We could have done more to be fair but everyone in need got some kai ... It was a beautiful night.”
She said it was the council’s prerogative if they wanted to pursue the fine but she had consulted “community law” and believed she had a right to a peaceful protest.
“We gave reasonable notice, we are not doing anything wrong so we hope they will get down with the good cause. We’re not trying to cause trouble.”
Feeding the family
The Hohepas were among those in the queue for a free meal on Thursday. They told the Rotorua Daily Post they appreciated the helping hand.
TJ Hohepa and Kylie Green have spent the last two months in emergency housing in Rotorua in a one-bedroom unit with three children, including a 13-year-old autistic child, a 12-year-old with ADHD and their youngest who is 6.
Hohepa said they had been staying with family at Rotoiti but had decided to try “going it alone” in emergency housing.
“The way it is going ... it is getting worse and ridiculous for our people. It makes people desperate.”
A homeless man who said he was too embarrassed to be named, said he appreciated the free food.
The man lives in Kuirau Park. He was aware of Operation Trolley and felt it was unfair but said he was safe from being targeted as he no longer used supermarket trolleys.
“I’ve got my own buggy. I got it from the second-hand shop ... That is my house.”
Rotorua police area commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika said earlier in the week police welcomed any initiative to help vulnerable people, including the homeless population. But he said the police had a “keen focus” on responding to community issues.
“Operation Trolley was one part of our wider response to antisocial behaviour and unlawful activity in the Rotorua CBD.”