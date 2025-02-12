“The request made no mention of it being a protest.”

There were no plans for council staff to attend.

Sparke said she planned to continue with the event.

“We are going forward with this activation under our right to freedom of peaceful assembly (Minto (1991) 7 CRNZ 38). We are in continued conversations with council about their perceived issues.”

Police and MPs have defended the Operation Trolley actions saying they were “merely upholding the law” and say they hope the Operation FTP event is a peaceful protest.

Operation Trolley in January resulted in 13 people arrested, 45 trolleys returned to stores and 19 trespass orders issued.

Seven of the arrests were for possessing shopping trolleys and those people were given verbal warnings. The other six arrests were for alleged historical offending, including theft, assault, bail breaches and trespassing.

The operation was backed by Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, Rotorua MP Todd McClay and Police Minister Mark Mitchell but Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi called it a “direct attack” by the Government on impoverished people.

A police statement at the time said while being homeless was not a crime, police had received complaints about homeless people in the CBD intimidating other people with trolleys. They said they would not tolerate anti-social or unlawful behaviour and were committed to ensuring people in the CBD felt safe.

But Sparke, the owner and operator of FTP Vegan Eats, said Operation Trolley saw “unhoused people harassed and arrested”.

“You can’t arrest your way out of poverty, but that didn’t stop Rotorua police dedicating three entire days and countless precious resources to harass and arrest unhoused people for being in possession of shopping trolleys.”

Tonight she is hosting Operation FTP to protest what she said was “careless use of taxpayer dollars” and where people in need could get a “free feed and feel the love of the wider Rotorua community”.

“I’ve had an unexpectedly massive response to Operation FTP since launching which shows there is more support for kaupapa which uplifts rather than punches down.”

Sparke said targeting the most marginalised members of the community would make their situations worse and would impede them from getting jobs and houses.

She said Rotorua MP Todd McClay “jumped at the chance” to defend the operation.

“But Todd and other local politicians will be the ones with egg on their face when they realise this situation will continue so long as they remain committed to policies that punch down instead of lifting people up.”

She said everyone was welcome to attend the “activation” event from 4-8pm. She said the exact location would be advised on her business Instagram and Facebook pages before the start.

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika said police welcomed any initiative to help vulnerable people, including the homeless population.

“At its roots, homelessness is a social problem which requires a joint effort to address its underlying issues and find long-term solutions for the population. This is where we need our partners to work alongside us to support the vulnerable members of our community.”

He said police had a “keen focus” on responding to community issues.

“Operation Trolley was one part of our wider response to antisocial behaviour and unlawful activity in the Rotorua CBD.”

McClay said he respected Sparke’s right to hold a view but he didn’t agree with her interpretation of actions by police who were “merely upholding the law”.

“I would ask Ms Sparke and her followers to be respectful and law-abiding during any protest.”

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said there was a saying: “If you haven’t done anything wrong you have nothing to worry about”. She said that was exactly the case in this situation.

“It’s important for the safety of our community that those who choose to commit crime are caught and there are consequences. These people had stolen private property, in this case, trolleys, and many locals are grateful for the actions of police, especially since trolleys being abandoned was becoming such an issue and costing both council and businesses a lot to clean up.”

Tapsell said although organisers of the event were being “unnecessarily critical”, it was kind of them to support those in need.

“FTP has delicious food which I’m sure will be much appreciated by those in need.”

Tapsell said she encouraged the organisers to seek the correct permits from the council if planning to run the event in one of the council reserves.

Waititi said he “whole-heartedly” supported Sparke’s event to feed people and give them a space filled with “manaaki” (support).

“We know that the real societal issues which this Government chooses to ignore are that those trolleys are a substitute for support, stability, security of belongings. Things that can be addressed through affordable housing, affordable healthcare, affordable cost of living, and solutions that lie in the hands of this Government.

“If our whānau had access to housing, had proper support, could afford the cost of living, then by all means shopping trolleys could remain at their stores, but the reality is our whānau are homeless, mauiui [sick/fatigued] and struggling, so they shouldn’t be being arrested for simply trying to survive on the streets.”

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said police did an outstanding job enforcing the law.

“Anti-social behaviour is a problem and is an issue I am focused on as police minister, working alongside police, other agencies and colleagues to find solutions. Police cannot do this on their own, it takes the whole of government and community working together to make New Zealand a safer place.”

Mitchell declined to respond to Waititi’s criticism of the Government’s policies.

Sparke unsuccessfully stood for the Greens in the Rotorua electorate in 2020 and for Rotorua Lakes Council in 2019 and 2022.

