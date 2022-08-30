Police and emergency services respond to two-vehicle crash in Ngakuru, Rotorua district. Photo / NZME

One person who suffered moderate injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Ngakuru has been taken to Rotorua Hospital.

A police spokesperson said the crash on Whirinaki Valley Rd, Ngakuru was reported just after 3 pm today. )

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a 111 call was received at 3.01pm about the two-vehicle collision and a rapid response unit and one ambulance attended the scene.

"One person in a moderate condition was transported to Rotorua Hospital," she said.

St John Ambulance was not able to disclose any further details about the patient's injuries, the spokeswoman said.