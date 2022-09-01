Pauline Murray in her garden. Photo / Supplied

Next year's Rotorua Festival of Gardens, being held November 10-12, will mark more than three decades since the inaugural event launched in February 1991.

With photographs being taken November-December 2022, the new festival committee are already inviting interested gardeners to become an integral part of this event for 2023.

The festival has attracted thousands of visitors and raised thousands of dollars in support of 11 local charitable causes to date.

The biennial event became a three-day celebration of gardens and gardeners in the early 2000s and is now held in November to take advantage of spring's splendour provided by rhododendrons, camellias, azaleas, spring bulbs, early roses, and other garden stars.

Averaging more than 40 gardens every festival, organisers are always keen to add new gardens to each festival programme, so the 2022-23 committee are currently on the lookout for "new blood" to add to next year's festival.



Incoming organising committee president Carol Bannister says, "To ensure the festival keeps attracting local enthusiasts as well as out-of-town visitors, it's vital to add new offerings to complement old favourites and maintain the festival's impressive reputation."

Rhodos from the 2019 festival. Photo / Supplied

The lockdowns and restrictions of Covid, plus cost-of-living increases of the past few years, have made people more aware of the benefits of gardening, she says.

This is both in terms of mental health through the pleasure of being outside and nurturing things, and also the satisfaction of growing their own fruit and vegetables, therefore saving money along with being more sustainable.



Carol says seasoned, and novice, gardeners work hard creating and perfecting their own green spaces but often feel their garden isn't worthy of being added to the programme.

"If you are proud of your garden, please come forward and let us assess your 'piece of paradise' which could be anything from a tiny courtyard to a large country acreage, from a garden patch built on sustainable principles to a hard-wearing child-friendly space full of colour, from a revamped garden to a brand-new garden under development.

"As gardeners ourselves we know it's hard work, but the reward for welcoming visitors into your garden is interaction with like-minded people, lots of questions and compliments, the pleasure of sharing of tips and offering inspiration, plus it's also a great reason to keep your garden looking it's very best."

Head sculptures from Carol Bannister's garden. Photo / Supplied

To host a successful event like this relies on the goodwill of dozens of gardeners, volunteers and sponsors.

The bonus is happy festival-goers and sizeable donations going to local charities in the form of all festival profit.

After the first few Rotorua Garden Festivals, the event began making a small profit after covering costs and the committee were able to donate any profits to worthy causes locally.

These have included the Mt Ngongotahā Bush Restoration Trust, Bay Trust Rescue Helicopter (when it was still based in Rotorua) St Chad's, Alzheimer's Rotorua, a local Leukaemia group, the Rotorua-based St John's health shuttle, IHC Idea Services Rotorua, Riding for the Disabled, and the Rotorua Salvation Army Food Bank Appeal.

Next year's charity recipient will be decided with input from the festival's gardeners themselves.

Gardeners who think they might be willing to add their garden to the festival, can contact Trish Adler on (027) 486 8484.