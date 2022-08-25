Aroha Mai Cancer Support Services founder Bubsie MacFarlane. Photo / Maryana Garcia

"It's an honour and it's worth a million dollars."

This is the response of Aroha Mai Cancer Support Services founder Bubsie MacFarlane when asked why she devotes so much time and aroha to patients with cancer.

MacFarlane and her husband David are two of seven regular volunteer drivers who take patients and their families to and from specialists, treatments and other medical appointments at hospitals in Rotorua, Tauranga, Hamilton and Auckland.

MacFarlane says there are "no words" for being able to help people and families through the cancer journey.

"One of the most memorable moments for me was when we surprised a man going through radiation treatment with a visit from his whānau."

MacFarlane says she will never forget watching as the man realised his family had come to see him.

"He turned around and these big tears just started rolling down his face."

Another memory is MacFarlane picking up a patient at 7am every day for six weeks so that he could go through a round of treatment in Hamilton.

"He didn't say much. But after six weeks he broke down crying and gave me a big hug."

Bubsie MacFarlane says supporting people along their cancer journey is "worth a million dollars". Photo / Maryana Garcia

MacFarlane founded Aroha Mai Cancer Support Services 18 years ago. The not-for-profit organisation provides transport and other support for cancer patients and their whānau and is funded by Te Whatu Ora Health NZ and the One Foundation.

When volunteers can't drive a patient themselves, Aroha Mai provides fuel vouchers to help with travel costs.

There are about 300 patients currently on Aroha Mai's records - and MacFarlane has a story to go with each of them.

MacFarlane's husband David, who now divides his time between administration work at Aroha Mai's offices and driving patients, says one of the special parts of the service are the stories that patients and their whanau share during their trips.

"In some cases they're talking more to us about their situation than they have to anyone else, ever. They talk freely."

Taupo resident Michael Fennel started as a volunteer driver for Aroha Mai nine years ago. Photo / Supplied

Taupo-based Michael Fennell has been a volunteer driver for Aroha Mai for close to a decade.

"Retirement is nowhere near what it's cracked up to be," Fennell says.

Fennell discovered Aroha Mai when, seven months into his retirement, he had completed his list of projects.

"My dear lady sat across from me and told me I needed to find something to occupy myself."

Fennell saw an ad in the local paper about Aroha Mai, went in for an interview and was asked to start the next day.

"I've never looked back. I meet new people every day and I've made some great friends."

Fennell is available to drive patients seven days a week.

"It's a privilege and an eye-opener to be able to help. One day it could be me who needs someone to give me a hand."

Fennell says for some of the patients he has driven over the years, access to treatment is a matter of life and death.

He says he cannot put a price tag on the lessons he has learned or the joy of being able to be there when somebody needs him.

"There was this one 96-year-old lady from Turangi," Fennell remembers.

"She was stronger than I have ever been in my life. She made me feel quite small," he says.

"She helped me to realise there are some special people in the world."

Today is Daffodil Day

Cancer organisations around the world use the daffodil as a symbol of hope.

Every day, 71 New Zealanders are diagnosed with cancer. The number of people affected by cancer is expected to increase by 46 per cent by 2040.

Donations made on Daffodil Day will go towards the Cancer Society's efforts to fund cancer research and provide support services including a helpline, counselling, transport and accommodation to individuals and their whānau during treatment.

Source: New Zealand Cancer Society