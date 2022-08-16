Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Māori liver cancer patients having to travel more than 200km for surgery, new study reveals

6 minutes to read
A new study has revealed Māori liver cancer patients travelled twice as far as their Pākehā counterparts for access to primary surgeries. Photo / Stock

A new study has revealed Māori liver cancer patients travelled twice as far as their Pākehā counterparts for access to primary surgeries. Photo / Stock

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

A new study has revealed travel costs are a likely barrier for Māori needing surgery for liver cancer.

And one Māori health advocate says for some patients, sometimes it is a choice between travelling to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.