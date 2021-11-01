One person arrested after armed police incident in Ngongotahā, Rotorua

Cordons have been lifted and one person has been arrested after armed police were called to Ngongotahā this morning.
A police spokesman said police responded to reports a person had presented a firearm at an address on Kingsley Dr about 6.50am.
One person has been arrested and inquiries continued, he said.
A person who lived in the area told the Rotorua Daily Post they could hear police speaking into a loud hailer instructing a person to come out of a property.
About 6 to 8 police cars had been on scene, as well as the Armed Offenders Squad and police dogs.
Earlier, a member of the public contacted the Rotorua Daily Post to say roads were blocked in the area and police were armed.