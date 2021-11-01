One person arrested after armed police incident in Ngongotahā, Rotorua

Police on Kingsley Dr this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

Cordons have been lifted and one person has been arrested after armed police were called to Ngongotahā this morning.

A police spokesman said police responded to reports a person had presented a firearm at an address on Kingsley Dr about 6.50am.

One person has been arrested and inquiries continued, he said.

A person who lived in the area told the Rotorua Daily Post they could hear police speaking into a loud hailer instructing a person to come out of a property.

A police car blocks access to Kingsley Drive in Ngongotahā. Photo / Andrew Warner

About 6 to 8 police cars had been on scene, as well as the Armed Offenders Squad and police dogs.

Earlier, a member of the public contacted the Rotorua Daily Post to say roads were blocked in the area and police were armed.