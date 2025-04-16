Rotorua artist Emily Wharekura has been selected as a finalist in the Kīngi Tūheitia Portraiture Award for her artwork Waiho i te toipoto, kaua i te toiroa.
NZME has launched On The Up– a national campaign showcasing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. Megan Wilson speaks to two Bay of Plentyartists honoured to be finalists in the Kīngi Tūheitia Portraiture Award.
Hard work has “paid off” for Pāpāmoa artist Shalom Rickard after she was selected as a finalist in the Kīngi Tūheitia Portraiture Award.
Rotorua artist Emily Wharekura says it felt “great to have my art recognised” after also being selected.
The pair are two of six Bay of Plenty artists and 41 nationally who were selected for the awards’ finalists’ exhibition in Wellington.
The award was established in 2020 as a partnership between the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata and the late Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII in order to inspire a new generation of emerging Māori artists to create portraits of their tūpuna (ancestors), a press release said.
The 2025 award is hosted and administered by the gallery in his honour, with the blessing of Kuini Nga wai hono i te po Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VIII, the current Māori Queen.
Artists are competing for a first prize of $20,000, with the runner-up and people’s choice awards offering $2500.
Entries were open to emerging Māori artists aged 35 and younger who created an artwork with whakapapa (genealogy) connections to the depicted tūpuna.
Rickard, of Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe and Te Arawa, said she was “over the moon” to be a finalist.
“I’d been working on the piece for about six months, and I was going backwards and forwards from it,” the 24-year-old said.
She submitted her artwork Oh Mum and “felt like it was special”.
“I had a good feeling that it was going to get through and it did. So hard work paid off.”
Rickard said she used acrylic paint on a stretched canvas. She also used tissue paper to acknowledge something her great-grandmother Whaia Te Rangi McClutchie had said on the marae about “separating her skirt, essentially, to remind men of where they came from”.
She said McClutchie was an orator, “a bit of a feminist”, and “quite a profound woman” to Ngāti Porou.
Rickard said McClutchie was a reminder that “women have a voice” and “we too should be included in everything, not just the men, the tane.”
She said the artwork was also “for women”.
Rickard said the face did not have eyes “because I didn’t really believe that you can fully capture a person’s essence through the eyes”.
“The face is sort of pale, almost to reflect like a mirror so when a woman is looking ... she sees herself, to remind herself that she has a voice.”