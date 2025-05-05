Rotorua teacher Matthew Liley didn’t want to be one of those guys who crawled over the Red Stag Rotorua Marathon finish line in agony, declaring “never again”.
It was the 56-year-old’s goal to finish his first marathon in good time and feel good – and he’s rapt to say he’s achieved his goal.
But he reckons he could never have done it without the support of Rotorua running group, Jogging the Powerpoles – a free community group led by Kerris Browne that helps beginners and experienced athletes lose weight, get fit and achieve their running, cycling and swimming goals.
The year’s event, the 61st Rotorua Marathon, had a new finish line in the heart of the newly redeveloped Rotorua Lakefront precinct with a grand final stretch down Eat Streat and finishing outside the Novotel Rotorua Lakeside.
Liley, a father of two and teacher of 24 years – currently teaching Year 2 pupils at St Mary’s Catholic School – trained for his first marathon six years ago.
All was going well, until he got sick two weeks before the big event and “chickened out” but still managed to complete the half marathon.
“As soon as I finished, I instantly regretted not going all in.”
That feeling stuck – so this year Liley was back for redemption.
He entered this year’s event. He only just managed to fit in the training, either in the early hours of the morning or late evenings just before dark.
Training through a house sale, work and parenting was a juggle, but with help from Browne and the crew at Jogging the Powerpoles, he made it work.
He admitted he made a few rookie mistakes – including being the king of tripping in the Redwoods and thinking it was okay to skip stretching, which he now knew was a mistake.
He’s also learned not to skimp on nutrition.
“I had one big run with insufficient protein afterwards, and I was the grumpiest teacher in town the next day.
“Sometimes I catch myself watching other people run and suddenly hear Kerris in my head, advising on running technique and posture.”
He has learned a lot, too.
“Once, I rubbed my legs in magnesium and wrapped them in clingwrap and it looked utterly ridiculous – I genuinely thought Kerris was pranking me. Joke was on me though, because it worked a treat for my sore muscles.“
In the back of his mind, he knew he had to complete his goal.