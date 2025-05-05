More than 7000 people entered the men’s and women’s races as part of the Rotorua Marathon event on Saturday.

The year’s event, the 61st Rotorua Marathon, had a new finish line in the heart of the newly redeveloped Rotorua Lakefront precinct with a grand final stretch down Eat Streat and finishing outside the Novotel Rotorua Lakeside.

The Red Stag Rotorua Marathon's new final stretch in Eat Streat. Photo / Rotorua Marathon

Liley, a father of two and teacher of 24 years – currently teaching Year 2 pupils at St Mary’s Catholic School – trained for his first marathon six years ago.

All was going well, until he got sick two weeks before the big event and “chickened out” but still managed to complete the half marathon.

“As soon as I finished, I instantly regretted not going all in.”

That feeling stuck – so this year Liley was back for redemption.

He entered this year’s event. He only just managed to fit in the training, either in the early hours of the morning or late evenings just before dark.

Spectators cheers runners on in the Red Stag Rotorua Marathon. Photo / Rotorua Marathon

Training through a house sale, work and parenting was a juggle, but with help from Browne and the crew at Jogging the Powerpoles, he made it work.

He admitted he made a few rookie mistakes – including being the king of tripping in the Redwoods and thinking it was okay to skip stretching, which he now knew was a mistake.

He’s also learned not to skimp on nutrition.

“I had one big run with insufficient protein afterwards, and I was the grumpiest teacher in town the next day.

Red Stag Rotorua Marathon: Cullern Thorby, Dan Balchin and Michael Voss. Picture / Rotorua Marathon

“Sometimes I catch myself watching other people run and suddenly hear Kerris in my head, advising on running technique and posture.”

He has learned a lot, too.

“Once, I rubbed my legs in magnesium and wrapped them in clingwrap and it looked utterly ridiculous – I genuinely thought Kerris was pranking me. Joke was on me though, because it worked a treat for my sore muscles.“

In the back of his mind, he knew he had to complete his goal.

“I don’t want to be the guy who pulled out again. Telling others ‘I’m doing this’ keeps me accountable. Once you say it out loud, you’ve got to follow through.”

Matthew Liley enjoys a cream doughnut at the Rotorua Marathon finish line thanks to his running group Jogging The Power Poles. Photo / Supplied

Liley completed his goal of crossing the line in under six hours: five hours and 50 minutes. And, true to Jogging the Powerpoles ritual, he enjoyed a cream doughnut at the finish line.

His advice was to do it now and join a group.

“There’s no way I could have done it without the support of the group.”

He said Jogging the Powerpoles was inspiring, from beginners to Ironman legends.

“It was also the best decision I made for my mental health. Nothing beats that post-long-run buzz when you realise: ‘I just ran that far’.”

Jogging The Powerpoles’ next winter trail muster for beginners is 8am on June 8 at Waipa carpark.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.