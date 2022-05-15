Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Omicron outbreak: Warning of winter peak, flu, impact on hospitals in Lakes District

6 minutes to read
Lakes District Health Board says it has a Covid resurgence and winter plan for its hospitals. Photo / Andrew Warner

Lakes District Health Board says it has a Covid resurgence and winter plan for its hospitals. Photo / Andrew Warner

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

A public health expert warns peaks of Covid-19 cases and the flu at the same time could put "a real burden" on hospitals this winter.

University of Waikato professor of public health Ross Lawrenson says

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.