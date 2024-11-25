“Your donation of blood or plasma will help ensure that patients at their most vulnerable will get the lifesaving transfusion they need.”

The statement said someone in New Zealand needed a transfusion every 18 minutes.

A donation took about an hour and can “genuinely make the difference between life and death”.

There is one donor centre in Tauranga and the New Zealand Blood Service will also host mobile donation drives across the Bay of Plenty until the end of January, including stops in Rotorua, Mount Maunganui, Ōmokoroa, Pāpāmoa and Whakatāne.

“This summer, we’ll be actively targeting popular holiday destinations with our mobile drives in the hopes of making it as easy as possible for people to donate without disrupting their holiday,” Paramore said.

Tauranga donor Zanda Perano said he was proud to be a donor, knowing it could help “so many people in life-threatening circumstances”.

He encouraged anyone considering it to find out more and book an appointment.

Tauranga-based blood donor Zanda Perano.

“Being part of a collective team of donors around the country reinforces my belief of the good in humanity,” Perano said.

“Donating blood is a straightforward and practical way for me to support and extend kindness to my fellow New Zealanders.”

He said the warm and professional New Zealand Blood Service staff made donating safe and comfortable.

Interested donors can download the New Zealand Blood Service donor app or visit its website.

In August, Tauranga man Nicholas Page spoke about how his medical career has been the main inspiration for becoming a regular plasma donor.

Mobile donation drive BoP stops

Rotorua: The Matariki room (next to Novotel), Lake End, Tutanekai St on December 23 and 24, and January 28, 29, and 30.

Mount Maunganui: Club Mount Maunganui, 45 Kawaka St on December 30 and January 22.

Ōmokoroa: Ōmokoroa Pavillion, 28 Western Ave on January 23.

Pāpāmoa: Pāpāmoa Surf Lifesaving Club, 561 Pāpāmoa Rd, on January 20 and 21.

Whakatāne: Whakatāne RSA, 21 Richardson St on December 10, 11, and 12.