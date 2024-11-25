The New Zealand Blood Service has more than 2500 appointments to be filled in the Bay of Plenty region before Christmas to ensure it can continue to meet demand throughout the busy holiday season. Photo / Geoff Budd
More than 2500 appointments for blood and plasma donations need to be filled in the Bay of Plenty region before Christmas to ensure demand can be met throughout the holidays, the New Zealand Blood Service says.
A Bay donor says he loves knowing his donations can help people in life-threatening circumstances.
In a media release, New Zealand Blood Service national marketing and communications manager Shane Paramore said summer was an “extremely challenging” time to meet demand for blood and blood products.
Paramore said people were “understandably busy” before Christmas, then most took a well-earned break.
“But the reality is the need for blood and plasma never stops and as New Zealanders stock up for Christmas, we need to do the same,” Paramore said.
There is one donor centre in Tauranga and the New Zealand Blood Service will also host mobile donation drives across the Bay of Plenty until the end of January, including stops in Rotorua, Mount Maunganui, Ōmokoroa, Pāpāmoa and Whakatāne.
“This summer, we’ll be actively targeting popular holiday destinations with our mobile drives in the hopes of making it as easy as possible for people to donate without disrupting their holiday,” Paramore said.
Tauranga donor Zanda Perano said he was proud to be a donor, knowing it could help “so many people in life-threatening circumstances”.
He encouraged anyone considering it to find out more and book an appointment.
“Being part of a collective team of donors around the country reinforces my belief of the good in humanity,” Perano said.
“Donating blood is a straightforward and practical way for me to support and extend kindness to my fellow New Zealanders.”
He said the warm and professional New Zealand Blood Service staff made donating safe and comfortable.
Interested donors can download the New Zealand Blood Service donor app or visit its website.