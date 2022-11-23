Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Green light for Manawa Energy’s $16m headquarters, NZ Blood Service’s new home

Zoe Hunter
By
5 mins to read
An artist's impression of what the new NZ Blood Donor Service centre and Manawa Energy head office could look like. Photo / Supplied

An artist's impression of what the new NZ Blood Donor Service centre and Manawa Energy head office could look like. Photo / Supplied

A $16 million commercial building in Tauranga’s CBD that will house the headquarters of Manawa Energy and New Zealand Blood Service’s new donor centre has been given the green light.

The Tauranga City Council has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times