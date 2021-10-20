Not guilty plea for Ngapuna alleged shooting incident in Rotorua

Police at the scene on August 5. Photo / NZME

A man charged in relation to an alleged shooting in Ngapuna in August has pleaded not guilty.

Tihema Nuttall, 30, from Rotorua appeared in the Rotorua District Court yesterday charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a man on August 5.

Nuttall was charged after police were called when a man was allegedly shot in Ngapuna. The man was taken to Waikato Hospital.

Nuttall's lawyer, Andy Hill, told Judge Greg Hollister-Jones his client wished to plead not guilty.

Judge Hollister-Jones remanded Nuttall on continued electronically-monitored bail until a pre-trial callover on January 21 at 10am.