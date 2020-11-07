Nostalgic calendar raises funds for Rotorua Whakaora to help feed struggling locals

A portrait of Guide Rangi. Photo / Supplied

Hearty Rotorua fans have rushed to get their hands on a nostalgic calendar that's raising money to help some of the city's most in need.

The Rotorua Nostalgic Calendar has been put together to raise funds for Rotorua Whakaora, a food distribution service.

A target was set to raise $1700 through a Givealittle page to allow the printing of 300 calendars and in less than 48 hours the target was reached.

Former Rotorua resident Lex Waterreus. Photo / File

The calendar is the brainchild of former Rotorua resident Lex Waterreus, who runs the Nostalgic Rotorua Facebook page.

He has put together colourised photos of Rotorua's history on A4 size and included a fold-out poster of the Blue Baths. Also included is a portrait of Guide Rangi, painted by Waterreus' friend, Shannon Trottman, with the permission of Guide Rangi's whanau.

The cover of the Nostalgic Rotorua Calendar. Photo / Supplied

"I've always seen Guide Rangi as a spiritual mother to our people and township, even though she has been gone for so long, her spirit for me looms strong. I feel honoured to have her whanau's approval."

A colourised photo of the pink and white terraces. Photo / Supplied

People wanting the calendar can buy it by donating $25 to the Givealittle page and then collecting it from McLeod's Booksellers when it is ready. For $30 it can be sent to anywhere in New Zealand and for $35 it can be sent to Australia and anywhere in the world.

They hoped to have them ready for posting and pick up by the end of November.

Those wanting to donate more money could and all proceeds after printing would go to Rotorua Whakaora.

"We all have come together to do something for our people who are doing it hard and will find Christmas a difficult time. To be able to assist Rotorua Whakaora to distribute and do what they do so well is a great feeling."

A colourised photo of the Whakarewarewa Village. Photo / Supplied

Waterreus, who now lives in Melbourne, said he chose Rotorua Whakaora because he said Gina and Elmer Peiffer did "an amazing job".

"I was taught by a school friend a few years ago how it's not hard to help others who have less than yourself ... I also learned that through these kinds of organisations, they take care of those doing it hard. I know of school friends I grew up with from good homes who have needed their help to feed their whānau."

Elmer Peiffer from Rotorua Whakaora. Photo / File

Elmer Peiffer said he and Gina were humbled by the calendar.

"It's nice to see there's been such a great reception to the calendar and we are already seeing a lot of donations."

He said the service was busier than ever collecting surplus food from partner suppliers and distributing it on the same day to those in need.

He said, unlike their former service Love Soup which fed the homeless, Rotorua Whakaora also reached people from all walks of life who had found themselves struggling, including those who had lost jobs as result of Covid-19 and working families struggling to buy food.