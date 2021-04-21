Nick Wilder's service behind enemy lines: a story told at last

Nick Wilder pictured at practice during his overseas war service, May 1942. Photo / Supplied

Andrew Wilder feels he only finally got to know his father many years after his death.

Nick Wilder, of Wallingford, Waipukurau, died in 1970, aged 56. Andrew was just 18 at the time and, while he knew his father had served overseas in World War II, he knew little more.

"The war was something unspoken," Andrew Wilder said.

"He never told us what he'd done."

The closest he would get to discussing the war with his children was the phrase "when we were in the desert ..." used when his sons complained about something they considered onerous.

"In hindsight, the way he related back to those conditions ... they had made an impact on him."

And no wonder, Wilder was to find out, when he retired to Waitahanui near Taupō from a career farming and finally had the time to research his father's war service. He spent two years working on the project, with the support of wife Belinda.

"I was thinking it would be good to get some kind of family album - something for the children before it got lost and forgotten."

He started with his father's war record.

"I opened it and the first thing that struck me was the dates. He had been overseas for four years and 356 days. Nine days short of five years."

But what had he been doing in all that time?

"We were aware he'd been in the Barce Raid, but as I read on, I learned he had not only been in the North African desert, he'd also been in Greece, Crete and Italy."

Writing about his father's life took a lot of research, with Wilder reading a lot, speaking to many people, travelling around New Zealand and even to Italy.

And what he discovered grew to a book, 'Distinguished Service: The life and World War 2 adventures of NP (Nick) Wilder New Zealand Divisional Cavalry and the Long Range Desert Group' which tells the incredible tale of an outstanding man.

Wilder completed the book in 2019.

"The more I researched, the more it became evident I had a good story," Wilder said.

"Dad got the DSO [Distinguished Service Order] for his service in the Barce Raid in the North African desert, that was his legacy, but he did so much more."

Waitahanui man Andrew Wilder, who wrote a book about his father Nick Wilder's service in World War II, says his father never spoke of his wartime experiences. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

As a 'Desert Raider', Nick Wilder piloted one of the LRDG's modified 30cwt Chevrolet two-wheel drive trucks across hundreds of kilometres of uncharted arid terrain, gathering intelligence, delivering supplies and ambushing targets before finishing his truck off by ramming it into two enemy tanks during the Barce Raid.

It was in the wake of that raid that Nick Wilder was shot in both legs, leaving him with a limp for the rest of his life. Returning to service after his recovery, he fought in Greece, Crete and Libya.

Andrew Wilder said he enjoyed the research and writing process.

"I knew Nick Wilder as Dad, a farmer, and a returned serviceman. Now I know of some of the horrific times he'd had and why there was always an unspoken, mutual respect between returned servicemen that we don't understand. I don't think many New Zealanders realise how horrific it was.

"In a way, Dad was fortunate he could come back to the farm and the solitude he craved. We would often see him in a characteristic pose, rolling a cigarette, thoughts far, far away.

"He also had the benefit of a tight-knit family. He was a kind and generous man and had skills he'd brought home from the war ... he was hard-working, a good employer with integrity, who knew how to be part of a team. We were just coming into the good times when I was old enough to relate to him as an adult when he died."

Wilder says his father took so much of his story with him. Ideally, he would have instead learned about his father's war service by sitting down with him and hearing his experiences.

But in doing the research when he did, Wilder said he met "some really good people".

"And the process has been cathartic. I got to know my father."

The Long Range Desert Group

The men of the Long Range Desert Group carried out clandestine operations deep behind enemy lines in WWII.

They also launched hit-and-run raids and gathered intelligence on German and Italian targets.

They carried out numerous missions in tandem with the SAS, using their unparalleled knowledge of the treacherous Sahara desert to guide the SAS to enemy airfields to launch attacks.

Unit founder Major Ralph Bagnold wanted men who were self-reliant, physically and mentally tough, and able to live and fight in the Libyan desert.

He felt New Zealand farmers would possess these attributes and approached the 2nd New Zealand Division. More than half volunteered.

During the Desert Campaign between December 1940 and April 1943, the vehicles of the LRDG operated constantly behind the Axis lines.

In its first operation, in August-September 1940, the Group crossed 6430km of desert undetected, scouted and attacked Italian outposts, survived the paralysing heat of the day and freezing cold of the night.

Their most notable offensive action was an attack on the town of Barce and its airfield on September 13, 1942.

However, their most vital role was the 'Road Watch', clandestinely monitoring traffic on the road from Tripoli to Benghazi and transmitting the intelligence to British Army HQ.

Sources: Wikipedia, Daily Mail