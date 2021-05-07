Ngongotahā roadworks detour plan delayed

Traffic backed up at the Ngongotahā roundabout during morning commute hours.

A six-week detour caused by the major roadworks on two state highways is expected to be be delayed until Tuesday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the delay was due to unsuitable weather conditions for sealing the new State Highway 5 slip lane.

Traffic build up at Ngongotaha due to work on the Ngongotaha Roundabout. Photo / NZME

The agency said in a statement that contractors had been working hard to get the slip lane road surface prepared so it could be sealed in time for the detour.

The cooler weather had meant it was too damp to proceed and the surface needed to be left over the weekend before being sealed on Monday.

If it was still too damp on Monday, the contractors would lay a temporary seal to allow the detour to go ahead on Tuesday and limit any more delays to the programme.

If the contractors had to lay a temporary seal, they would go back when the weather was better suited for laying a new road surface, possibly October, the statement said.

Map of the northbound detour via Western Road. Photo / Supplied

From Tuesday a short section of State Highway 36 would be closed, with people travelling from Rotorua to Ngongotahā, Hamurana and Tauranga detoured via State Highway 5 and Western Rd.

The detour did not affect southbound traffic heading into Rotorua and the work would be clearly signposted.

To help with traffic flow the new SH5/SH36 roundabout free flow (slip) lane would be opened and two temporary roundabouts installed - one at the SH5/Western Road turnoff and one in Ngongotahā Village at the SH36/Western Road intersection. Manual traffic control may also be in place at times.

SH5 Tarukenga to Ngongotaha roundabout design. Photo / Supplied

Motorists were asked to take extra care while the detour is in place, especially at the Ngongotahā Village end.