Ngongotahā Medical Centre medical administrator Christine Hands loves seeing donations come into the centre. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ngongotahā Medical Centre medical administrator Christine Hands loves seeing donations come into the centre. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Ngongotahā Medical Centre has, for the 10th time, set up a Christmassy box that is ready to hold all of the community's generous Christmas appeal donations.

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal, in combination with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, is now well under way and working to raise food and money for the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank.

Until December 23, the Daily Post appeal aims to raise money and food for the foodbank to help the Salvation Army continue its work through the Christmas period and into 2023.

Christine Hands, Ngongotahā Medical Centre medical administrator, said this was the centre's 10th year of supporting the appeal.

She said there were always people worse off than yourself, and that this year was especially tough with skyrocketing grocery prices and people still bouncing back from Covid.

Hands said each year the centre's call for donations had a great response from the Ngongotahā community.

People had come to know about and expect the box for donations, she said.

"One year I was a bit late, and someone said, 'Aren't you putting a box out?'."

Hands said people donated all sorts of food items.

Some that were already placed in the box included soup, olives, tinned foods, pasta, chai tea, noodles, spices and Christmas pudding.

Usually, about a week before Christmas she would call up the Salvation Army to come and collect the food and present donations, which they were always very grateful for, she said.

She said at this time of year they supported the local Salvation Army foodbank and Women's Refuge because they were both awesome.

"They are out there helping everyone all through the year.

"A big thanks to all our patients, staff and people in the community for their help and support over the years and in advance for this year."

Last year's appeal donations reached a total value of $65,792.10. The value was an almost even split of goods and money.

After its roaring success last year, another Fill the Bus event will take place on Wednesday, December 7.

The bus will travel around the city so locals can fill it with canned and non-perishable goods. The schedule is yet to be confirmed - keep an eye on The Hits Rotorua and Rotorua Daily Post web pages for the full itinerary.

Last year, the community donated 6597 cans and food items valued at $13,194 through the Fill the Bus campaign.

RDP_donate