Budget 2020 is a "budget of hope" for Māori, with the Government investing $900 million into specifically helping whānau and tamariki rebuild and thrive.

Growing Māori job opportunities, boosting Whānau Ora, supporting kohanga, Māori learners and revitalising te reo Māori and tackling Māori housing challenges are key targets identified in today's Budget.

The establishment of a $50m Māori trades training fund will see Government work in partnership with iwi and Māori to help grow job opportunities in the regions.

An extra $40m will be invested to help tackle the housing challenges Māori face through the Māori and Iwi Housing Initiative.

Whānau Ora has received a further $136m to continue to deliver the support whanau need on the ground and in the communities that need it the most.

Māori education has had a $400m increase in funding, which will support Māori learners and whānau to reconnect and succeed in education.

Monty Morrison.

Ngāti Whakaue kaumatua Monty Morrison said the specific Māori investments were welcomed, as were other investments in sectors that Māori held dear.

"Health and wellbeing is already so important to us so investment in the health sector will benefit Māori whānau.

"The Budget is reassuring in that there's a focus on making a real difference for Māori and supporting families.

"It's a budget of hope for us. The big things are there. Now, as always, we will wait for details but it is good to see Māori issues being addressed specifically."

Te Taru White.

Te Tatau o Te Arawa chairman Te Taru White said the Government had targeted the right areas.

"Māori are usually on the bottom when it comes to jobs so I am heartened by the investment in training our people. I love the idea of trades training because it provides skills for our people and allows us to build our own workforce.

"Housing has always been a bugbear so any investment in that area is welcomed. On the ground, what we need is jobs and homes. We were struggling in those areas before Covid-19 and now even more.

"We are in the eye of the storm right now. This funding will help soften the blow and help to prepare our people to come out the other side."

Karen Vercoe.

Te Arawa COVID-19 Hub project lead Karen Vercoe said the Budget allocations would contribute to the recovery of the region and its whanau, and Te Arawa eagerly awaited the details of the various announcements.

But, she said Te Arawa was also forging ahead with its own recovery plan to ensure better economic, social, environmental and cultural outcomes for its people.

"The Te Arawa COVID-19 Hub brought Te Arawa together in a way that has never been done before – and it is clear to everyone involved how much we can achieve when we work together."