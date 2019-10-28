

A woman who makes a monthly eight-hour round trip to study weaving in Rotorua is among those whose work is part of a new exhibition.

The Koha exhibition at the Rotorua Lakes Council gallery showcases contemporary and traditional artworks created using muka (flax fibre) and harakeke (flax).

The works are by Rotorua Te Wānanga o Aotearoa tauira (students) in their second or third year of studying towards the Maunga Kura Toi - Bachelor of Māori Art (Raranga).



Manda Milner drives from Dannevirke once a month to be taught by her kaiako (tutor) and has created two pieces in the exhibition: a paua-coloured piupiu and a korowai named Ranginui she has gifted to her father-in-law.

"It is the kaiako that makes the experience what it is. If it wasn't for them our mahi wouldn't be what it is.

"When you see all the mahi there, in a gallery with all this beautiful natural light, it just lets the pieces shine and they really speak for themselves."

While she is proud of her work, Milner said there were other creations on show that were sure to blow some viewers' breath away.

Pieces of work have been created using muka (flax fibre) and harakeke. Photo / Supplied

Kaiako Margaret Belshaw said it was the first time working with muka for many of the second year tauira.

"The standard of the work was very high and certainly surpassed our expectations," she said.

Students from levels 4 to 7 contributed to the exhibition with the artworks installed by the level 7s, who are in their last year of study.

About 30 students have work on show in the exhibition.

Students from levels 4 to 7 contributed to the exhibition with the artworks installed by the level 7s. Photo / Supplied

Belshaw completed a kahu toroa (a cloak of albatross feathers) the night before the exhibition installation to inspire her students.

She and fellow kaiako Tracey Robens were proud not just of the works their students produced but also the professional way the works were installed for the exhibition.

- The exhibition runs until November 7 and is free to visit during council working hours.