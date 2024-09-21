“All councils in New Zealand are required to use these new fees and can no longer make any amendments for their own territories.”
While the mobility parking fee increase was the largest, Rotorua’s most commonly issued infringement was for overstaying the time limit or failing to pay at all.
The fine for overstaying for less than 30 minutes will increase from $12 to $20, while not paying in a paid park would rise from $40 to $70.
The council website stated there were at least two mobility parks in each street in the CBD.
Mobility card holders could use dedicated mobility spaces for as long as they wanted without paying. All other car parks could be used by mobility card holders, without having to pay, for double the amount of time specified except for P15 spaces.
Upston said at the time of the announcement the Government needed to “get tough on this selfish behaviour” of misused mobility parks to level the playing field for disabled people by helping to prevent disruptions in their day-to-day lives.
She called parking in an area reserved for disabled people the “epitome of arrogance”.
“Research we commissioned showed that nearly one-third of users of mobility parking spaces do not have a permit to do so legally. This widespread abuse highlights a severe lack of understanding and respect for the importance of mobility parking. [This] announcement changes that. Hopefully people will think twice before taking a park they have no right to use.”
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.