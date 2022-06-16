The New Zealand Chamber Soloists are Katherine Austin (piano), James Tennant (cello) and Lara Hall (violin). Photo / Supplied

A trio of performers with extensive backgrounds are bringing their combined skills to Rotorua.

New Zealand Chamber Soloists will be performing in Rotorua on June 23, presented by Rotorua Music Federation in partnership with Chamber Music New Zealand.

Head of piano studies for the University of Waikato Conservatorium of Music, Katherine Austin is one of New Zealand's leading pianists and performs regularly around the country and overseas.

She tours frequently for Chamber Music New Zealand and broadcasts regularly on Radio New Zealand Concert.

Katherine graduated with a master of music with first-class honours in piano performance from the University of Auckland.

In 1982, she won the TVNZ/NZSO New Zealand Young Musician of the Year, playing Schumann's Piano Concerto with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, and the New Zealand Young Performer of the Year (PACANZ).

Seven years of study and performance in London and Europe followed.

In 1987, Katherine won the top duo prize in the Stresa International Chamber Music Competition in Italy, performing with cellist Vincenzo Giuliani.

Katherine has performed Romantic piano concerto repertoire with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra, and has been guest soloist with the Auckland Chamber Orchestra and Opus Orchestra, specialising in the concertos of Mozart and Beethoven.

She is also the co-ordinator behind the Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts' ongoing concert series and the producer for the numerous University of Waikato Conservatorium of Music concerts in the central North Island.

A lover of chamber music, Katherine is an active performer and music collaborator.

A founding member of the Ogen Trio and the Kandinsky Ensemble, since 1995 Katherine has performed regularly with cellist James Tennant, as the Tennant-Austin Duo, throughout New Zealand and in Europe and the US.

Her newest chamber collaboration, called the Trans-Tasman Duo, began in 2015 with Melbourne-based pianist Glenn Riddle.

The New Zealand Chamber Soloists occupies the substantial portion of Katherine's performing and concert life.



In addition to the recordings released with the NZCS, Katherine has released two CDs on the Atoll label.

James has enjoyed an esteemed and lively career as a concert cellist, chamber musician, teacher and arts instigator throughout many continents.

Nevertheless, he calls New Zealand home.

James graduated with distinction from the Interlochen Arts Academy and the University of Michigan, and during these years performed with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra under conductors such as Klaus Tennstedt, Fruhbeck de Burgos and Leonard Bernstein, and for pocket money he recorded with all the Motown greats of the 70s.

James has performed numerous concertos with the Auckland Philharmonia, the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Colombia, Orquesta de Cali and the Dunedin Sinfonia, among others.

He has shared the concert stage performing chamber music with leading musicians and the New Zealand String Quartet.

As a chamber musician, James was a founding member of the Trio Mozart, Vivo String Quartet, Ogen Trio, and the New Zealand Chamber Soloists.

James has conducted orchestras in the US, Colombia and New Zealand, including the St. Matthews Chamber Orchestra, Orquesta de Camera de Bogota, Ensemble Musical de Popayan and the University of Waikato Chamber Orchestra, with whom he was the music director of five world premieres of operas by David Griffiths.

James has taught at the Universidad del Cauca and Conservatorio Nacional de Colombia (Colombia), Auckland and Canterbury universities (NZ).

He has initiated such musical ventures as the 2016 Waikato International Cello Fest, Nelson International Chamber Music Festival and Summer School, CadeNZa, the Belli Celli and the Rotorua International Chamber Music Festival.

At present, James is head of cello studies, chamber music and orchestral studies at the Conservatorium of Music of the University of Waikato.

He has created a soloist specialisation course and, along with other performance staff, offers more than 70 concerts a year for the students to develop their expressive personalities through regular performance opportunities.

With his Conservatorium of Music students, he has created the ensemble Cellophonics and for the past 14 years been its musical director.

James plays an 1898 Ernesto Degani.

Leading New Zealand violinist Dr Lara Hall began performing as a soloist around New Zealand at an early age, having won the New Zealand National Schools Chamber Music Competition at the age of 15 and 16.

Lara has gone on to become recognised nationally and internationally as a vibrant and virtuosic performer - as soloist, orchestral concertmaster, chamber musician, and Baroque specialist.

Lara was raised in Auckland and gained her bachelor of music at the University of Auckland, and then an advanced diploma in Baroque violin.

Lara then studied extensively in the US, starting in the Dorothy Delay studio at the Aspen Summer School.

She gained her master's and doctoral degrees at the University of Michigan.

During that time, she taught as a graduate student instructor and was also a faculty member for the pre-university programme Young Strings.

She attended numerous master classes, including one given by violinist Ruggiero Ricci.

Lara is a lecturer at the University of Waikato, teaching violin and viola.

As well as her teaching career, she is the only musician to have performed in Chamber Music New Zealand's main series concerts variously on violin, viola and Baroque violin.

In addition to the recordings with the New Zealand Chamber Soloists, Lara has released two other CDs on the Atoll label, with two future releases imminent.

Concertmaster of the Waikato and Bay of Plenty's Opus orchestra since 2006, Lara has been leader of numerous other orchestras, including the National Youth Orchestra, the Auckland Chamber Orchestra, and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

Programme

Serious Delights

Rebecca Clarke | Piano Trio in E-flat minor

Bright Sheng | Four Movements for Piano Trio

—interval—

Jenny McLeod | Dark Bright Night

Arno Babajanian | Piano trio in F sharp minor

The details

- What: New Zealand Chamber Soloists Concert

- When: Thursday, June 23, 7.30pm

- Where: The Harvest Centre, 324 Malfroy Rd

- Tickets: Door sales available from 7pm at venue, cash or internet banking only. $35 adults; $15 tertiary students 18-25 years; school-age children free

Mask wearing is required