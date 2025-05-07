A previously unknown species of native jumping spider boasting incredible eyesight and rather modest genitalia has been discovered near Rotorua.
Rotorua Canopy Tours said in a statement today the spider was found in Dansey Scenic Reserve, the site of its ongoing forest restoration work.
The Salticidae paapaakiri is a native jumping spider that lives beneath the bark of the rimu tree, a strange behaviour not previously observed in other species of jumping spider, and was discovered by Lincoln University PhD student Kate Curtis.
“Most other native jumping spiders live in vegetation, leaf litter, under rocks and even high in the mountain ranges so it was unusual to find one specifically living under the rimu bark,” Curtis said.
“The bark could provide a unique protective microhabitat, offering protection from predators and harsh environmental conditions, as well as an ideal site for ambushing prey.”
“It’s a bit of a weird thing to talk about but male spiders have genitalia called pedipalps, which are kind of like little boxing gloves up near their face,” Curtis said.
“The female spiders have something called an epigyne that sits under her abdomen. Basically we look at their structures, we photograph them, we draw them, we measure them and then we describe all of their features.
“Then we analyse that data to figure if we have discovered a new species.
“Unlike other spiders which rely on webs for trapping, the paapaakiri leaps to hunt its prey, requiring better eyesight and bigger eyes than is typical.
“But the flipside of having great eyes when you’re a spider is that the genitalia is often simpler and more puny, and their mating rituals more complex.
“For scientists, this makes them harder to categorise than other species, but it doesn’t appear to be an issue for the spiders themselves.”
There are an estimated 250 species of jumping spider in New Zealand and only 50 are described, with fewer than 10 that can be reliably identified.
A large proportion of New Zealand’s described jumping spider species are affiliated with Australian relatives and there is very little known about the remaining endemic species.
The Dansey Road Scenic Reserve has played host to a plethora of new species discoveries over previous years, including new kinds of beetles, mushrooms and tunnel web spiders.
Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button said the discovery of new species points to the positive impact of the conservation work the business has undertaken.
“Over the years, we at Rotorua Canopy Tours have worked hard to significantly reduce the number of introduced pests in the bush.
“The benefit of this is not just to the larger animals, like our birds and bats, but also to our smallest creatures such as spiders, beetles and pseudoscorpions, which have historically all struggled but are now resurging,” Button said.