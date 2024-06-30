Real Rotorua’s Nocturnal Adventure Glow Worm Tour achieved seventh place in the “Top Experiences New Zealand” category.
RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said the awards were a testament to the hard work and dedication of Rotorua’s tourism operators.
“Rotorua’s recognition on a global platform like Tripadvisor not only brings honour to our city but also reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional tourism experiences to our visitors,” Wilson said.
Rotorua Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button said he was thrilled for the attraction to be recognised as the No 1 tourism activity in New Zealand on “arguably the most reputable review site in the world”.
“You keep your head down day in, day out and then when you get awards like this you get pretty stoked.”
The company put great emphasis on the visitor experience, culture and biodiversity restoration project, he said.
“Connection to nature, adventure and each other” were values the tour strived to uphold.