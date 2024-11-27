In the statement, Rotorua Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button said the research showed its conservation work helped “every element of our native ecosystem” from our largest native birds to our smallest native bugs.

“When people think of conservation they often think of birds or ferns. While our native bugs do not get nearly as much attention, they are just as important for our ecosystem.

“Seeing the beetle population thrive makes us really proud as it is just another sign of the healthy ecosystem response to our conservation efforts.”

The research involved collecting and categorising various beetles and bugs. It also recorded at least 10 unnamed species native beetle species, and the presence of native pseudoscorpion (a native scorpion-like insect that does not have a stinger tail).

Button said the business was committed to ecotourism - a branch of the tourism industry that aims to protect and improve the environment it operates in.

“We all know that our birds live better without predators around, but research like this shows how deep down the food chain the impacts are felt; from the forest canopies to the bugs below.”

New research shows native New Zealand bugs are thriving alongside conservation and predator control efforts from tourism operator, Rotorua Canopy Tours. Pictured is a Ixerba longhorn beetle. Photo / Bryce McQuillan

At least 2500 rats and 200 possums were trapped annually across Rotorua Canopy Tours’ 800 traps, allowing the resurgence of the undergrowth and the bugs living beneath them, the statement said.

“To see the forest bounce back into good health has been an incredible pleasure and privilege. Our pest control doesn’t just protect our birds and bats, it also gives creepy crawlies a chance at prosperity,” Button said.

The Scion Research report found this commitment to trapping meant the beetle population in the Dansey Rd bush area was almost double compared to other native bush sites in the North Island.

Scion research entomologist Carl Wardhaugh said the evidence pointed to the positive impact of pest control on insect populations.

“This is just one of the many key ways we see our nature bounce back when given a helping hand by local conservationists.”

Last year, Rotorua Canopy Tours was ranked number one for Top Experiences in the South Pacific for 2023 by Tripadvisor. International superstar Sam Smith also visited the attraction last year.