Joan McBeath is setting up Volunteer Great Lake Taupō to better support volunteers in the Taupō district. Photo / David Beck

The Taupō district is blessed with an army of dedicated volunteers, and now a new organisation is looking to make sure they have all the support they need.

Volunteer Great Lake Taupō founder Joan McBeath says the goal of the organisation is to help link those who want to volunteer with those who need the help.

"We're setting up a volunteer hub and by that, I mean a centre where people who want to volunteer can come and talk because they have time on their hands but perhaps don't know what they want to do specifically," she says.

"We'll also be working with people who are already volunteers, if they need support, want help or a change of direction.

"And we'll be working with organisations. Offering whatever help and support they may want or need, whether that be training or troubleshooting."

She says it is not only about linking volunteers with organisations, but linking organisations with one another.

"It's organisations being able to communicate, collaborate and share volunteers. One of the big things in volunteering is, let's face it, there are a lot of people who volunteer but also a lack of awareness with a lot of people in the community about volunteering, the potential, the scope, the advantages.

"Imagine coming to Taupō for the first time to live, which is happening all the time. You arrive and you know no one, you have time on your hands and you want to meet people and be useful to your new community. The answer is volunteering."

Joan says volunteers are the lifeblood of the Taupō community. According to Volunteering New Zealand's State of Volunteering Report 2020, New Zealanders contribute a total of about 159 million hours of volunteer labour each year.

The financial value of volunteering is estimated to be $4 billion a year. In 2018, non-profit institutions contributed $8.1 billion towards New Zealand's gross domestic product, comprising 2.8 per cent of GDP.

"Volunteers are what makes the community. It's a two-way street, it obviously helps organisations and the big one-off events, but it's great for the volunteers as well. They get a feeling of being wanted, needed and they can use their skills and experience. It's a great social activity and feeling part of the community.

"Social Services asked me to do some research for whether this was necessary at the end of last year. I spent a month interviewing organisations that have volunteers and also some volunteers themselves.

"There is absolutely a need. The big thing that came out of it is building awareness and linking organisations. The Social Services Board has picked up and run with this idea so they deserve a massive shoutout."

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas says volunteers are the lifeblood of the community. Photo / Supplied

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas says Taupō volunteers deserve a lot of recognition.

"They turn up year upon year and make things happen, so it's great that someone is going to support them and provide that recognition.

"Volunteers help run our events and activities, they support our local organisations. They make sure everything functions and are very pivotal to any good organisation. They mean a hell of a lot to the whole district."

Taupō was crowned New Zealand's most beautiful large town for the second time this year, and David says this is largely thanks to all the volunteers who work behind the scenes.

"It's all down to the volunteers and the work they do when nobody is looking. For them to be recognised and supported at a one-stop shop will be great."

• To get in touch with Joan about volunteering you can visit Room 3, Tauhara Block, Waiora House in Taupō, email volunteerglt@gmail.com, or call 07 376 5022.