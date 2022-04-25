W. Stanley Wallis painting a still life. Photo / Supplied

The Arts Village is excited to announce a new gallery and exhibition in honour of a beloved Rotorua doctor and artist.

In association with Rotorua Museum and the Fraser family, the village is pleased to announce an exhibition of W. Stanley Wallis' paintings, 1891-1957.

The Enjoyment of the Search opens on May 6 at 5.30pm, when Studio One will also be renamed in his honour.

The new Wallis Gallery will fit in well with the history of The Arts Village building, which was once a home for doctors who worked at the Bath House.

Wallis was an artist, doctor and major community figure in Rotorua.

Though he did not take up art until later in life, what started as a hobby soon became an absorbing passion.

Wallis painted largely for his own pleasure, but realised the importance to the community of exhibiting regularly.

He had a strong sense of loyalty that encompassed his fellow artists, to whom he was regarded as an astute, constructive critic and never demeaning, and also the wider

community from which he drew inspiration.

He first exhibited with the Auckland Society of Arts in 1942 and was a regular exhibitor, alongside exhibiting with the Thornhill group, the Rutland group and exhibitions in Rotorua, Tauranga and Hamilton for the remaining 15 years of his life.

Wallis' grandson, Iain Fraser, proposed the exhibition and funded a refurbishment of Studio One, ready for the grand reopening.

Arts Village activities coordinator Georgia Francis says: "The Fraser family are such beloved members of Rotorua's arts community and we're incredibly grateful for their generous donation".

"It is such a privilege to display Wallis' work and show the history of his relationship with Rotorua, not only during the exhibition but permanently with the new Wallis Gallery.

"We know Wallis was modest about his talents so we hope he's proud he now has a major

exhibition in his honour."

Wallis left relatively few completed works and even fewer signed – in part because of his early death, and in part because he didn't rate his work despite positive comments from contemporary critics.

He was on his own journey, his own enjoyment of the search.

Wallis' primary vocation was a doctor, and he began his career in medicine in 1913, assisting vaccinations in the smallpox epidemic.

His work with the large Māori community affected by smallpox led Guide Rangi to dub him the "White Tohunga" and his memory was commemorated in a hour-long poroporoaki from Kēpa Ehau, the renowned Te Arawa orator, at his funeral.

When WWII hit our shores, he donned his uniform to run the new convalescent hospital in Rotorua for wounded soldiers.

Named by Māori "Te Whare Aroha - the Place of Kindness" this hospital treated the men in a holistic way, dealing with their emotional needs as well as medical, preparing

them for civilian life.

The Rotorua Post in its obituary noted: "Men who entered it, broken and dispirited, left it fully equipped to face the world, and the spirit that animated them was enlivened by

the great skill, patience, and above all, the understanding of Dr Wallis".

After the war the hospital was renamed the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and specialised in rheumatic disease and cerebral palsy.

He continued as medical superintendent until his retirement in 1957. He died later that year.

The Enjoyment of the Search runs from May 7 to 28. The Wallis Gallery's official opening is on May 6 at 5.30pm.

This exhibition is in association with Rotorua Museum, the Fraser family and Frank.