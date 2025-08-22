“The evidence relating to the arson went up in smoke like the house so there wasn’t sufficient evidence to link anybody, unfortunately for the victims.”
Judge Louis Bidois said Tidd pleaded guilty to a range of charges, including three counts of receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm and ammunition, assault, shoplifting, three counts of burglary relating to stealing about $7000 worth of property from commercial premises and three counts of unlawfully using a bank card causing loss of $1829.
In a victim impact statement read to the court by the Newbrooks’ daughter, Jenny Packman, she said her parents were too traumatised to attend the court hearing.
She became emotional when she spoke about the day her parents’ home was destroyed in fire, saying it took more than 12 months before they could move back.
She said her mother was diagnosed with cancer and had two surgeries as well as other medical issues that resulted in ongoing travel to Auckland for treatment.
Their daughter-in-law was also diagnosed with terminal cancer and died a few months later.
Packman said among the stolen items were a greenstone mere gifted to her father by the Minister of Tourism, her grandmother’s engagement ring and an unusual pipe handed down through the male generations on her father’s side. Many of these items had been recovered but were damaged.
A medal gifted to her grandfather posthumously and given to her mother was still missing, along with a gold bracelet Packman was given by her aunt.
Packman described the burglary as a “total invasion of our lives”.
She said it had been difficult watching the trauma her 70-year-old parents had suffered.
Braithwaite said that since going into custody after his arrest, Tidd had developed into someone who was now genuinely remorseful.
“He didn’t know there was an arson when he received the stolen property. When he found that out, that’s hit him pretty hard as well.”
Judge Bidois gave a starting point of five years and six months, but reduced it by 40% for a range of reasons. These included 20% for his guilty pleas, 10% for addiction issues, 5% for his dysfunctional upbringing and 5% for remorse.
The end sentence was one of 43 months, or three and a half years.
