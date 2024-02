Crews were called to the Glenholme address just before 5am.

Crews were called to the Glenholme address just before 5am.

Crews were called to a house fire in Rotorua this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the fire in Glenholme just before 5am.

The house was “well involved” when crews arrived.

Two crews from Rotorua and one from Ngongotāha went. The fire is now out and a fire investigator has been called.

The spokesman couldn’t confirm if anyone was in the house.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a house fire on Sumner St and inquiries were ongoing.