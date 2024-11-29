Rotorua resident Nikki Heath, the mum of a teenage heart donor, is encouraging families to talk about organ donation. Photo / Laura Smith
Rotorua teen Josh Heath died in 2021 — but his kidneys, liver, pancreas and lungs helped save lives. It’s Organ Donation NZ Thank You Day on Saturday — and his mother shares why she thinks more families should talk about donating.
Josh Heath’s family were told the 19-year-old saved six lives.
Among them was, quite likely, Jack Church — now an Invictus Games gold medallist.
He won that medal with Josh’s heart pumping in his chest.
The Heath family made the difficult decision to donate Josh’s organs while grieving.
She valued the connection the family had with Church.
“You kind of think, gosh, they [Church’s family] could have ended up going through what we went through with Josh if we hadn’t said yes. And just what he’s gone on to achieve, you know, he’s so grateful.”
Church was also grateful for the good relationship he had with the Heaths.
As for his winning gold in the Invictus Games 2023 100m sprint, he said he loved the experience.
“Unreal to be a part of that kaupapa, met some amazing people with amazing stories and I can’t wait for the next time an opportunity opens up for me to do the games again.”
The situation with organ donation
When someone dies, lots of things need to align for feasible organ donation.
Kidneys were the most commonly donated organ because each donor usually had two.
Donor co-ordinator Sue Garland said talking with family and whānau now meant they would know what to do if a loved one died.
“There are resources at donor.co.nz to help you consider, decide and share your wishes.”
She thanked donors and their families for their “incredible gift”.
Families dealt with intense shock and grief when potential donors are in ICU.
“You know, 24 hours ago, the family member was potentially fit and healthy ... and so for them to make the decision that they do is often just profound, that has such a deep and meaningful impact on the transplanted people at the end point.”