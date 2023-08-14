New Zealand Army Nursing Officer Major Buffy Little is competing at the Invictus Games in Germany. Photo / Sean Spivey, New Zealand Defence Force

The New Zealand Defence Force is getting ready for the Invictus Games in Germany next month where its team of 21 is competing in 10 sporting disciplines. Among them: Army Nursing Officer Major Buffy Little, of Hamilton, a first-time participant.

The Invictus Games, founded in 2014 by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

Major Little is co-captain of the New Zealand team alongside Staff Sergeant Robert Pearce, of Manawatū, and will compete in cycling and wheelchair basketball.

“It is a massive honour to be selected to co-captain, alongside Bob, and to represent ... our country and for me to represent and honour the friends and colleagues I have lost over the years while serving with the NZDF,” said Little.

Little is a double breast cancer survivor and was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009. Following a biopsy, lumpectomy, mastectomy and reconstruction, she didn’t need any further treatment.

“I had the minimal amount of time off work and continued life as though it was not a big deal,” Little said.

New Zealand co-captains for the 203 Invictus Games Major Buffy Little (left) and Staff Sergeant Robert Pearce, of Manawatū. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

But while on a deployment to Iraq in 2016, Major Little found another lump. At first, she put it down to a knot in a strained muscle, but when it didn’t clear up she got it checked out.

A biopsy in New Zealand showed the cancer was back and Little needed more surgery and radiotherapy.

“Again, I told minimal people and just carried on with life as normal as possible,” she said.

When her wife, also in the military, was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years later, Little realised that she hadn’t really dealt with her cancer journey and needed to do a lot of work to “get back to being me”.

Sport had always been a big part of her life, so it was also an important part of her recovery.

“It’s helped me get stronger both mentally and physically. I think sport is an easy tool to help with recovery for people that have always enjoyed sport, and it allows you to feel that you can still do things physically even when you think you can’t anymore due to illness or injury.”

Major Buffy Little, of Hamilton, will compete in cycling and wheelchair basketball at this year's Invictus Games. Photo / Corporal Sean Spivey, New Zealand Defence Force

Little said the Invictus Games have a positive impact on injured, wounded and ill service people.

“Physical activity is a massive part of being in the military and it connects like-minded individuals who are on their own different journey, but able to support each other and grow in a safe, supported environment.”

This year’s Invictus Games will be held in Dusseldorf, near Cologne (Germany) under the theme “A home for respect”. From September 9 to 16, around 500 competitors from more than 20 nations will compete in 10 sporting disciplines.

For New Zealand, this year’s games have been a long time coming. After the Covid-19 pandemic cancelled the 2019 and 2020 events, the NZDF Adaptive Sport Committee made the decision not to participate in the 2022 Games held in The Hague.

“The team was unable to achieve what we set out to do, due to Covid-19. I feel I still have unfinished business with my personal journey too, and being selected for the 2023 Games gives me a great opportunity to complete this chapter,” Little said.

The New Zealand Defence Force team of 21 is made up of Flight Sergeant Stacey Adam, Leading Physical Training Instructor Jack Church, Michael Cotton, Stevin Creeggan, Warrant Officer Class Two Jared Davidson, Able Communications Warfare Specialist Paulette Doctor, Warrant Officer Leigh Gurney, Major Soren Hall, Staff Sergeant Melissa Hansen, Corporal Tira Kaa, Stephen Limbrick, Major Buffy Little (co-captain), Lance Corporal Caroline Mitchell, Lieutenant Colonel Adam Modd, Chief Petty Officer Quintin Monk, George Nepata, Staff Sergeant Robert Pearce (co-captain), Sergeant Daphne Pringle, Warrant Officer Class One Jason Rapana, David Sanderson, Sonny Tavake, Staff Sergeant Lindsay Thomas and Flight Sergeant Andrea McNabb (non-travelling reserve).

Invictus is Latin for unconquerable or invincible.