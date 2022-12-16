The roller door was damaged in the overnight burglary. Photo / Supplied

Cigarettes, vapes and two tills have been stolen from a Rotorua retailer in an overnight burglary.

A spokesperson for Mourea Mini Mart, who did not want to be named, said security camera footage showed five men kicking in the roller door at about 1.15am.

They then proceeded to smash the sliding glass doors with their feet and make their way into the store, he said.

He said they stole “a lot of stuff” including cigarettes, vapes and two tills. It was the first time his business had been burgled.

The glass doors had already been repaired and he was looking into having the roller door replaced.

Asked how he was feeling after the incident, the man said he rushed to the shop in the early hours of Saturday morning after being contacted by police early but overall felt “all right”.

A police media spokesman said police received a report around 6am that a store on State Highway 33 had been burgled overnight.

Inquiries were being made to determine the circumstances of the burglary, he said.