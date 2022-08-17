Motorcycling New Zealand Enduro junior trophy team competing in France in the International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) from August 29 to September 3. Wil Yeoman (left), James Scott, and Tommy Watts.

New Zealand has entered its strongest international motorcycling enduro teams in 16 years and they are heading to France to compete in the International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) held from August 29 to September 3.

The ISDE is the world's largest annual off-road motorcycle competition.

Wil Yeoman, 17, from Taupō is among the team and is leaving for France this weekend, along with Yamaha PWR teammates Tommy Watts, 19, from Wairoa, and James Scott, 20, from Oparau to represent New Zealand in the Junior Trophy Team (under 23 years).

Motorcycling New Zealand Enduro Commissioner Justin Stevenson says this trio has what it takes to succeed against the world's best. He says the three have amassed an impressive collection of national cross country and enduro riding titles.

"James, Tommy, and Wil have been earmarked as the riders to watch."

Justin says the junior riders have some international experience already and although it's early days in their riding careers, they are as well prepared as any rider can be for the ISDE.

"They are fast, fit, tough and strong.

"They have an exceptional chance of placing high up the rankings on their first attempt."

He says the juniors will need to utilise their full trail riding and mechanical skill set when they join up to 700 elite enduro riders from over 30 countries competing in Le Puy En Velay in southern France for the World Teams Enduro Championship.

Justin says New Zealand has entered the most competitive teams the country has ever presented at a World Team Enduro Championship.

He says in late 2021 it was viewed that Covid-19 disruption would result in minimal travel risk, if New Zealand were to send a competitive ISDE World Trophy team.

"A group of our top enduro riders had secured overseas rides.

"From there the stars just aligned, support grew, and the initial enthusiasm was unbelievable. Then good old Kiwi determination made it happen."

Taking on the mud, Wil Yeoman competing in a Yamaha Motor New Zealand enduro championship event in June 2020. Photo / Rachel Callaghan

He says New Zealand is sending two "incredibly competitive" representative teams, to compete for the World Trophy and the Junior Trophy and also two extremely strong club teams. The riders will be helped by a dedicated contingent of supporters to assist with the campaign.

"With the high calibre of riders in the New Zealand team, we can expect that many of them will be picked up by professional enduro teams. This gives them a great opportunity to build careers in international motorsport and to represent New Zealand in the off-road motorcycle scene."

Most weekends see James, Tommy, and Wil meet up to ride together and improve. Wil says they will either compete at an event, go on a trail ride, and sometimes former professional motocross and supercross racer Ben Townley, from Taupō, lets them ride at the TectPark in Pyes Pa.

"We push each other along," Wil says.

He clarifies that although they are the junior team for New Zealand at ISDE, they are in fact competing in the under 23 age group.

Wil says enduro motorcycling is a family sport, with parents Julie and Steve, driving him and younger brother Josh all around the North Island to attend meets. Their sister Holly sometimes comes along as well.

In the lead-up to ISDE, Wil trains at Summit Fitness Taupō three or four mornings each week, and he also does some mountain biking to get his heart rate up.

The ISDE event involves riding 200km every day for five days, with each day containing a 10-minute speed test, Wil thinks it will take him about 7.5 hours to complete each day. The sixth day is entirely a motocross test.

"I have to be smart, save my body and save my bike."

Wil Yeoman is representing New Zealand in the ISDE, a motorcycling enduro event in France. Photo / Charlotte Galpin Photography

Each rider carries tools, "to be as prepared as you can" but he says he can only do so much. Strict rules about bike maintenance are enforced, each rider is limited to 15 minutes at the end of each day and 10 minutes in the morning.

"In 15 minutes there's time to change the tyres, do an oil change, and make a basic fix."

There is next to no communication during a race, and Wil says it is a lonely sport. On a wet muddy day "a slog day" he tries to focus on something else other than the hours ahead of him.

Nutrition is important, and he carries electrolytes with him on the bike to fight fatigue.

Wil left school a year ago, and works at Buckton Auto Electrical and says they have been really supportive of his riding. He says competing overseas is a great opportunity to meet other riders "and we'll see what pops up".

You can follow Wil at the ISDE on Instagram @Wil_Yeoman96

About the International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE)

The ISDE is considered to be the Olympics of off-road motorcycling and is the pinnacle of international off-road racing. In Europe more people follow the competitive form of trail riding, known as enduro riding, than rugby. This year's event will take place in locations with an average altitude of 1000m and peaks of 1400m.

It will be the 96th ISDE, with the championship running since 1913 at venues across the globe, making it the oldest and longest-running elite motorcycle event in the world. In 2006, the ISDE was held in Taupō.