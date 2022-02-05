Māori leader Sir Toby Curtis. Photo / File

With no Waitangi Day events in Rotorua, the community is invited to celebrate Aotearoa New Zealand with whānau at home.

Due to red traffic light restrictions, a Waitangi Day event in Te Puia and Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day Festival are cancelled and the Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day dawn service will be streamed online.

Waitangi Day is Aotearoa New Zealand's national day to commemorate the signing of the country's founding document, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the Treaty of Waitangi, on February 6, 1840.

Te Arawa Covid Response Hub chairman Monty Morrison said it was funding an event in Te Puia but the red traffic light restrictions meant it could not proceed.

"The opportunity I think for us to get together is really important and I think it's more important now that we have Omicron."

Te Arawa Covid Response Hub chairman Monty Morrison. Photo / File

Morrison said on Waitangi Day, the community needed to be reminded of "who we are as a bicultural city and we have a bicultural language which we want to treasure".

"Treaty of Waitangi is definitely a focus on us as a nation and the relationship we have as a Māori community with our other people but certainly the opportunity to build an understanding with our immigrant populations.

"All of us will have different ways of enjoying the day and I think it's a time for us to celebrate where we've come from and what's coming ahead ... We know that Omicron is coming ahead so the first thing is to keep all ourselves safe.

"We've come a long way and while we recognise there's still more to do, I think we need to celebrate where we come from."

Māori leader Sir Toby Curtis said Waitangi Day "is as important for Māori as it is for Pākehā".

"If it had not been for the Treaty of Waitangi, Pākehā would have had difficulties coming to this country but because our people are hospitable and so kind, Waitangi Day reminds us of our role as a Māori to extend a kind heart and a warm hand to everyone who comes here.

Māori leader Sir Toby Curtis. Photo / File

"This is one of those rare years where it wasn't celebrated the way we would like it and we look forward to celebrating it next year."

Curtis said Waitangi Day was one of few days he was not working and could "put my feet up and watch the wonderful celebrations on television".

While Curtis used to attend Waitangi Day events, "I think I've done my dash, other people can now do their thing and take us all into the future".

Pukehinahina Charitable Trust project director Buddy Mikaere estimated 7000 people were at the Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day Festival last year and 10,000 were expected this year.

He said, "I'm just disappointed for us and for the community cause its been getting bigger and bigger every year".

Mikaere said Waitangi Day events were important because "it's our national day, its a day to celebrate not just the treaty but celebrate community and what a diverse group we are".

Mikaere said a citizen ceremony would have been included in the event.

"It's a good opportunity to welcome all our new Kiwis."

He said people should celebrate at home with whānau safety.

"I know that most people just see it as another day off but if they could spare a thought for the fact that it is our national day as the day we celebrate being Aotearoa New Zealand."

Mikaere said some sponsors had offered this year's funding to be used for next year's Waitangi event, "next year we'll be back and even better."