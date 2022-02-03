Pohiri for Warwick Morehu at Takapuwahia Marae in Porirua on Wednesday.

Tu mai ko Rahui Papa te pou kōrero mō te mana nui o te Pirihimana o Aotearoa koia tētehi o ngā pou tikanga o te whare Pirihimana.

Tae atu ai a Pono Williams hei whakakanohi i te hāhi.Nā Tawhiri Morehu te pepehā nā i te whakataunga i a Warwick Morehu ki te marae nui o Takapuwahia i Porirua i te Wenerei ka pahemo nei.

I kopanitia ai te wairua o Warwick e Tawhiri ki te rerenga kotahi nei. E tika hoki mā te iwi kē te mana o Warwick e kōrero, mā te motu kē a Warwick e haka kāua mā ōna tangata kāua hoki māna.

Warwick Morehu and wife Leanne. Photo / Supplied

Whakarewa atu ai ngā iwi me ngā hapū nui o Te Arawa ki te kawe i tō rātou tangata a Warwick Morehu me tona whānau ki a eke ai ia ki tana tūranga hou hai Amokura nui mā te Pirihimana o Aotearoa.

I pōwhiringia a Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao a Pikiaorangi a Ngāti Tahu-Ngāti Whaoa e Ngāti Toa-Rangatira me Te Kāhui o Te Pirihimana. E tika me puta mai ngā rangatira ki te whakamihi atu ki tēnei momo tangata.

Nō te wiki hou nei ka whakaeke atu ai a Warwick ki te kāhui o ngā rangatira nui o te pirihimana hai Pou tohutohu hai Pou Kaiāwha matua.Ka kōrerongia ngā painga a Warwick e ngā māngai huhua e mea ana, ae – e tika ana māna tēnei tūnga whakaharahara e kawe e amo.

Haere atu ai a Ngai Te Arawa ki te amo i tō tātou tangata i runga i te mōhiotanga kua whakarerea tō rātou ūkaipō me ngā mokopuna i te waiariki i a rāua ki te hāpai i tētehi kaupapa nui te ihi hai painga mo tātou te Māori.

He ahakoa tēnei ko te whakaaro mātua ōna o Warwick kia whai wāhi atu ai ki tana kurī me tōna poti kia kāua tēnei aroha ōna ki te whakangau poaka e pirorehe. Ki te pou tūmārotanga o te rā a Tamanui e hakoke ana ka rere ngā mātanga whaikōrero.

He tokorua ki tetehi taha he tokorua anō ki tetehi taha. Nō reira e mana ai te pepehā kāore te kūmara e kōrero mō tōna reka – waiho mā te iwi kē. E te kurupā o te tewhatewha. Tēnā koe.

English Translation

Kaore te kumara e korero mo tona ake reka

That whakatauaki quoted by Tawhiri Morehu, the senior Te Arawa elder at the pōhiri for Warwick Morehu at Takapuwahia Marae in Porirua on Wednesday set the tone for the formal ceremony.

They kept it simple, letting the occasion speak for itself.

Groups from Pikiaorangi, Tuhourangi-Ngati Wahiao, Ngati Tahu-Ngati Whaoa travelled to Wellington to deliver their taonga, Superintendent Morehu, into the hands of his Ngati Toa-Rangatira people and the Royal New Zealand Police.

This week Warwick joined the senior team at the police college and was inducted as Director in Training.

Speakers described him as the ultimate role model for Maori youth and fresh new eyes for the training of police recruits.

Our contingent went to tautoko Warwick and his wife Leanne who have made the hard decision to move from their mokopuna in the Bay of Plenty and set up house in Wellington.

Warwick made sure there was room for his dogs and his boat to ensure he can continue his hunter-gatherer lifestyle.

On a hot Wellington day, whaikorero were kept to two speakers from each side.