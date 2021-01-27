Man charged following serious incidents in Whakatāne

The 31-year-old had been charged with a number of serious offences and appeared in the Whakatāne District Court today. Photo / File

A man is in custody following a series of serious incidents in Whakatāne yesterday.

The 31-year-old had been charged with a number of serious offences and appeared in the Whakatāne District Court today.

He was remanded in custody until February 24.

Police were notified after a report of concern from a member of the public about the way the man was driving in the Hillcrest area about 2pm.

A series of incidents followed in the Whakatāne CBD, during which time several vehicles were believed to have been stolen or damaged.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Quay St, Whakatāne Aquatic Centre and recreation ground, Victoria Ave, Pakn'Save car park or the Whakatāne CBD areas yesterday afternoon.

Similarly, if your car or other property was damaged as a result of this incident, please also get in touch.

Information can be provided in person at the Whakatāne Police Station, by calling 105, or visiting 105.police.govt.nz and quoting file number 210125/5538.