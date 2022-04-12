Photo / NZME

A man who was beaten on Sunset Rd by a group of people was later found by Rotorua police injured on Turner Dr.

A police spokesman said police were called to a report of disorder on Sunset Rd shortly after 4pm yesterday.

A group of people were reportedly assaulting a man but the group, including the man being assaulted, left before police got there.

Police were then called at 4.35pm to Turner Dr where a man was found injured.

The police spokeswoman said it was the same man who was assaulted on Sunset Rd. She said police got medical attention for him.

She said there was nothing to indicate the man suffered serious injuries.

Police were making inquiries into the incident.