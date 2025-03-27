The front door of the Murupara Police Station following an incident on Wednesday morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

The front door of the Murupara Police Station following an incident on Wednesday morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

A man accused of breaking into the Murupara Police Station using an axe has appeared in the Rotorua District Court.

Mark Howard Christiansen, 55, described in court documents as a Galatea retailer, appeared in court charged with burglary with a weapon, intentional damage and threatening grievous bodily harm.

He did not enter pleas.

Charging documents said Christiansen was accused of entering the Pine Drive station on March 26 without authority and with intent to commit an imprisonable offence in that building.

He is accused of using an axe as a weapon, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.