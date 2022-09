Police blocked off Malfroy Rd on Monday afternoon while a search warrant was carried out. Photo / Violet French

Police blocked off Malfroy Rd on Monday afternoon while a search warrant was carried out. Photo / Violet French

Malfroy Rd in Rotorua was blocked off for a short period this afternoon as police carried out a search warrant.

A police spokeswoman said the road was cleared by 1.30pm.

She said the wanted person was co-operative with police and there were no issues to report.