The incident took place on Arawa St last weekend.

A Rotorua pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle last weekend has died.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred between a vehicle and a man around 2am on Arawa St on September 17 and suffered critical injuries.

The man died in Middlemore Hospital on Friday.

Police inquiries were ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," the statement said.