Efforts to improve drug rehab access are 'wasted', says a reader.



OPINION

Repetitive publicity regarding drug addiction and the resultant difficulties to access rehab seems to suggest much wasted effort made by many well-intentioned people.

It is definitely not good that recovery support is hard to find without long delays, but compare that with the long wait for some other necessary medical services provided by our hospitals.

It should be accepted that people requiring treatment from meth addiction have largely and voluntarily contributed to the need, whereas other people requiring other medical services from our hospital system are, in the main, innocent victims.

I would find it interesting to know how many of our population take their first dose of meth this week, notwithstanding all the publicity regarding the danger to their health and future.

I Waugh

Rotorua

Ghost town

Coming to live in Rotorua five years ago, I was shocked by the changes since my visit 20 years earlier – Rotorua had become a ghost town.

There were only a few people around, many shops were closed leaving mainly the chain outlets and virtually nothing else of interest.

There was a sense of gloom and it was quite depressing. The only really positive was the people who were, as always, friendly and helpful – a joy.

All Rotorua stakeholders should come together, not with their own agendas, but to conduct an honest and realistic appraisal of the many varied and complex issues that have escalated over many years and come up with doable solutions and realistic timelines.

We have the talent and the will to make this happen.

A Madden

Rotorua

Lakefront a wonderful investment

My wife and I have made several sunny afternoon visits to the Rotorua Lakefront.

We have seen children enthusiastically enjoying every activity in the playground, families picnicking at the tables provided, individuals and small groups relaxing in semi-private spaces, and hundreds of people using the boardwalk and other paths.

We've seen people greeting strangers with a smile, nod or word.

To our retiring mayor, and the council, congratulations and thank you for this wonderful investment in the future of our beautiful city.

Lance Thomas

Rotorua

How many want to get off this lucrative horse?

It appears to me that the role of government is to provide conditions that will meet the basic needs of people such as food, shelter, and security.

It should ensure its policies, when implemented, aim to provide economic freedom for all commercial enterprises to prosper under free market rules. This should apply to both local and central governments.

Mayoral candidate Fletcher Tabuteau's proposal to provide land and tiny houses as a solution to local homeless issues seems to me sensible and probably doable.

He says it would be temporary accommodation until more appropriate housing could be built. This would free up motels to get back into the tourist trade they were designed for.

I wonder though, how many want to get off this very lucrative horse that Labour has provided?

John Williams

Ngongotāha

