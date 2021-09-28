Luke Kirkness: A journalist's guide to the Covid-19 vaccination

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

The most difficult part about my Covid-19 vaccination process was trying not to make a silly joke about how it might affect my internet connection.

Meanwhile, for our photographer Andrew Warner, the tricky bit was waiting the full six weeks before getting his second vaccination.

Yesterday, I got my first dose and Warner his second; mine at Baypark in Tauranga, while he went to the Rotorua Covid-19 immunisation hub at Central Mall.

Warner received both his first and second doses there, the first way back before the start of the latest Covid-19 lockdown in mid-August.

While working on Covid-19 related stories after the snap lockdown was announced, Warner wondered if he should get his second dose pronto but was told to wait it out.

Five days before the lockdown, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the gap enabled vaccinators to give the first dose to a larger number of people faster.

All smiles - not that you could tell. Photo / George Novak

It would also mean people had partial Covid-19 protection sooner which was important for being prepared for a possible outbreak — which has occurred.

Warner said the jab process was carefree and over quickly.

"It was fairly quick – it took longer the first time and that was before lockdown. It's bizarre. It goes against what you'd want to say," he said.

"There was a little bit of a queue when I left but I was straight through when I arrived.

"This time I waited in a seat for 10 minutes and a nurse came around with a trolley and jabbed as they went between rows. The first time I went to a booth with a nurse in it and then went to a waiting area."

I was a bit luckier, with the Bay of Plenty District Health Board ushering me through before the Baypark facility opened to the public so we could capture the process on camera.

My biggest concern was that the DHB had found a time for me to get vaccinated and I hadn't actually made my own booking.

I managed to track down my NHI number but I didn't even need it, instead, I just gave my name, date of birth and my address and I was off to the races.

The needle went in without any problems and I could barely feel it. Photo / George Novak

Following the markings on the floor, I weaved through the bollards and found my seat at the front of one of the several rows in the facility.

I was asked a handful of questions by a nurse and asked to take a photograph of an explainer detailing things I should know about the vaccine including what symptoms I might feel.

No lollypop but I did get a Barley sugar. Photo / George Novak

After answering that I was feeling chipper, in went the vaccine. If I wasn't looking at my arm, I wouldn't have even known it had been administered.

My first vaccine and Warner's second couldn't be timelier.

At the 1pm news briefing yesterday, it was revealed a positive wastewater test result had been recorded in Tauranga on September 23.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson confirmed that health officials were developing a vaccination passport.

There is no time like the present when it comes to getting your jab so, please start the process if you haven't already — we're in an arms race with the virus and this is how we beat it.