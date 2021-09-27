Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Positive wastewater test result in Tauranga

Covid-19 has been detected in Tauranga's wastewater. Photo / Getty Images

A Bay of Plenty health official is appealing for calm after the discovery of Covid-19 traces in Tauranga wastewater.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement during today's 1pm press conference.

The positive wastewater test result was from a sample taken on September 23.

Further samples were taken from the wider nearby areas and results are expected on Thursday, Dr Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said people in Tauranga should not be worried about the wastewater testing results. He said unexpected results could be due to recovering cases, and asked people in the greater Tauranga area to get a test.

Testing centres in the region will be open for extended hours today, and more pop-up clinics open tomorrow.

Any workers travelling from Auckland to Tauranga should check they are up to date with testing. The positive wastewater result is "too far down the track" to be connected to the truck driver who tested positive and visited Tauranga, Cambridge and Hamilton, Bloomfield said

COVID waste water test in #Tauranga announced at 1pm: 1. If you are in WBOP and have symptoms please get a test (https://t.co/yCiZNPKwv2) 2. Keep safe - distancing, masks, tracer app 3. Don't panic - we don't have much info yet, but . . 4. Get vaccinated!! — Peter Bonneville Chandler (@bopdhb_ceo) September 28, 2021

Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Peter Bonneville Chandler appealed for calm in a tweet this afternoon.

He told residents not to panic as details were scant. He advised people to social distance, wear masks, scan, and get a test if they had symptoms.

There are eight Covid cases in the community today, including a person who presented at Waitakere Hospital.

There is one unlinked case today - the person who presented at the hospital. Five staff members have been stood down.

Eight patients are being treated as contacts.

The ED was able to remain open while ambulances diverted to North Shore.

A request has been made for permitted workers over the next two weeks, regardless of symptoms, to get two tests at least five days apart - especially in the construction, hospitality and retail sectors.