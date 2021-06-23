Looking back: Bevan Docherty, Taupō's most successful Olympian

Hamish Carter (left) and Bevan Docherty with the gold and silver double in the Olympic Games men's triathlon at the Athens Olympics in 2004. Photo / Mark Mitchell New Zealand Herald

Bevan Docherty is undoubtedly Taupō's most successful Olympian.

Educated at Waipahihi Primary School and Tauhara College, Bevan first came to prominence when he was named the young sports player of the year at the Lakeland Sports Awards in 1995.

An ever-determined multi-sport athlete and member of the Taupō Association of Registered Triathletes (appropriately known as TARTS), Bevan was given every encouragement to develop in his chosen sport by his parents Ray and Irene Docherty, who were also members of that organisation.

Bevan's older sister Fiona was also a more than talented triathlete who found success at the top level overseas and who won 2003 Zofingen ITU Long Distance Duathlon World Championships in Switzerland.

Among Bevan's earlier achievements was winning the European Cup in the nine-race series during 2000 when just 23, while Fiona gained a podium placing for women.

While Bevan continued to have incredible success at home and abroad over the years, including gold and silver medals in the ITU World Championships, the triathlete's greatest achievements were the pinnacle of them all, the Olympic Games.

Bevan Docherty on the run stage of the Olympic Games men's triathlon at Hyde Park in London, 2012. New Zealand Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

Competing at the Athens Olympics in 2004 Bevan finished second behind fellow Kiwi Hamish Carter to take the silver medal, while at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games he finished third for a bronze. He also competed at the London Olympics, placing 12th.

Bevan also took home a silver medal from the Melbourne Commonwealth Games to add to his medal collection and was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2004 following the Athens Olympics.

Bevan Docherty's achievements at World Cup events and Commonwealth Games were equally as impressive and he was a popular winner of the Ironman New Zealand event in Taupō in 2013, where he also set a new course record. But was his Olympic Games efforts that shot him to stardom.