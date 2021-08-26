Lockdown Heroes: Plant exchange enhances community feel

Rotorua during Level 4 lockdown August 2021.

While the nationwide lockdown is forcing people to physically distance themselves from each other, some good old Kiwi ingenuity is proving they can still feel like a community.

In 2020, teddy bears were placed in windows to spread joy and a feeling of togetherness among those out on their daily walks.

This time around, a Rotorua woman and her daughter came up with a new idea.

Darnel Eparaima and her daughter 3-year-old Nataria Manuera have set up a plant exchange outside their house in Ōwhata.

"I just have a lot of cuttings, I love plants," Eparaima said.

"My daughter takes care of a certain amount of plants, ones you can't really kill if you over-water."

A plant exchange in Owhata is giving residents the chance to freshen up their homes. Photo / Supplied

The original idea was simply to give some plants away but after some thought, they decided an exchange would be a nice way to add a bit of interest to lockdown.

She posted the idea on the Rotorua Notice Board Facebook page and received overwhelmingly positive responses. One Tauranga resident liked the idea so much they planned to start their own exchange.

On Tuesday, Eparaima and her daughter set up their exchange.

"Nataria's only 3 so it's just a bit of fun really but she grew those plants herself so it's quite exciting for her.

Nataria Manuera, 3, has started a plant exchange for those walking past her house to take part in. Photo / Supplied

"It's really cute and we've had a good response. Yesterday, we had someone who had cut the bottom of a coke bottle, put dirt in it, and planted some mint. They had made something in order to exchange for a plant of their choice.

"Nataria said 'what's this mama?' and I said 'It's mint, you can eat it.' So she puts it in her mouth and said 'I don't like it'. I'll have to try putting it in our lemon water or something."

Eparaima said three other plants had been exchanged so far, her daughter particularly excited to receive some plants bigger than the originals.

Nataria Manuera, 3, is thrilled with the response to her plant exchange. Photo / Supplied

She said some commenters on Facebook had questioned whether the exchange was a safe thing to do during lockdown.

"There's always someone negative," she said.

"I understand where she's coming from but that's why we used antibacterial wipes and gloves to wipe the outside of the pots.

"I want to make sure we're safe as well as the people exchanging with us. It's no different from the supermarket and we just wanted to do something kind for our community."

‌

Not only is the exchange a way to feel a part of the community, it's a learning opportunity for the young ones involved.

"It's encouraging positive behaviour in our neighbourhood. This is a hard time for a lot of people. It's like when I walk past and see the teddy bears in the windows, it just makes you feel good.

"It was hard for Nataria to realise her plants might not necessarily come back to her but she might get a different one. When she got a bigger plant yesterday she was over the moon.

"Overall, it's been really, really cool."