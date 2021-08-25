Rotorua woman using running passion to inspire wellbeing during lockdown

Running for Hope Rotorua's Clare Jessep. Photo / NZME

Rotorua's Clare Jessep has been lacing up her running shoes this lockdown, completing 10km a day as part of raising awareness through her Running for Hope campaign.

She is currently running/walking 10km each day until alert level 4 is over, and began doing so last Thursday.

"It's to promote how exercise can be really helpful at this time, not just for physical wellbeing, but mental too."

She says during a time of social distancing, getting out and seeing other people around during exercise gives a sense of community as well as having the endorphins kick in.

"It keeps you motivated and gives you a focus too. For me, I can't do a lot of my work from home so it's helping my lockdown journey.

"Every time I do the 10km I document it on the Running for Hope Rotorua Facebook page, and on there I promote running for mental health."

She says a lot of her work is centred around mental wellbeing, and that if she was preaching, she needed to be working on it herself.

She encouraged people during this difficult time to continue looking out for each other and being kind.

Clare has been doing Running for Hope Rotorua for four-and-half years now.

It is a Facebook page with a focus on running and how it is beneficial for people with depression.

She does a running blog and shares the highs and lows of her running journey.

As part of this campaign, Clare normally gets nominations and gives out a pamper pack each month to someone who needs a pick-me-up.

They are usually given out to acknowledge life events such as death, divorce, loss of jobs or risk of depression.

Last year she gave out pamper packs to nominated essential workers.

To find out more information or to get in touch with Clare, go to the Running for Hope Rotorua Facebook page.