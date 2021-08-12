Local Focus: Whāriki and Facebook join forces

Facebook has partnered with Whāriki Business Network for the first time to help local Māori businesses and encourage them to use the network as a marketing tool.
An event last week saw businesspeople attend a half-day seminar at Tamaki Māori Village.
"We're bringing access to information about how to use these tools to promote and sell your business to people that can't necessarily access it by themselves," Whāriki director James Rihia said.
"We've got experts from Facebook coming here teaching you how to use all the functions that are on Facebook. That's why we have nearly 100 Māori businesses here, just lapping it up," he said.
Fit Wāhine NZ owner Puawai Winterburn was one of the panellists.