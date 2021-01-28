Local Focus: Rotorua man a hero to many

Born and bred in Rotorua, Rawiri Bhana is a hero to many and is committed to helping future generations.

He established Mokopuna Decisions to empower young people to be the best they can be.

Bhana is also heavily involved in various Māori trusts and says it's all about ensuring young people have equal access to better jobs and opportunities.

"Mokopuna Decisions is my passion, it's what wakes me up each day.

"For me, it means creating a better future for my mokopuna, your mokopuna and the mokopuna of Rotorua and Aotearoa."

Bhana says the key to success is to equip young people with more skills, create better opportunities and access to jobs.

"Mokopuna Decisions has been my mantra in life for the past five years when my first mokopuna was born. I said to myself 'is this the world I want my mokopuna to be brought up in?' and the answer was 'no, I actually want him to have a better life'."

Bhana is inspired by the time he spends caring for his mokopuna. He was brought up by his nan and koro, something he says made him the man he is today.

"I was lucky to be brought up by my kuia and koro and to have the life I was given. I've watched my own cousins not have those same opportunities."

He's also driven by the widening poverty gap between Māori and non-Māori.

"I see it every day when I'm out walking the streets of Rotorua, as I go to our schools, kohanga and job sites. I can actually see the disparities there."

"If we don't all come up together then we're all going to fail together."

